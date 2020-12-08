Left Menu
Health News Roundup: Unknown illness in India; day of 'epidemic preparedness' and more

Watch the video below for top health news stories of December 7 from all across the world.

Updated: 08-12-2020 17:44 IST

Devdiscourse brings you the top health news stories of the day from all across the world.

Vaccine airlift delivers shot in the arm for airlines

Airlines battered by COVID-19 are prepping for key roles in the mass vaccine rollout that can promise an immediate boost for the sector. But big challenges await carriers leading the airlift, as well as the drugmakers, logistic firms, governments, and international agencies planning the deployment.

WHO does not envisage COVID-19 vaccines being made mandatory

The World Health Organization does not foresee mandatory vaccinations being introduced around the world to stem the spread of the coronavirus. Officials from the organization have said that Information campaigns and making vaccines available to priority groups would be more effective.

A year into COVID-19, U.N. declares a day of 'epidemic preparedness'

December 27 has been declared as the International Day of Epidemic Preparedness by the United Nations General Assembly in a bid to ensure lessons are learned from the current crisis. The COVID-19 virus emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan late last year and spread globally, so far infecting more than 66 million people and killing around 1.5 million.

Hong Kong to further restrict dining and announce new steps to curb coronavirus

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday the city will ban dining in restaurants after 6 p.m. (1000 GMT) and announce new measures later in the day to curb a rise in coronavirus cases in the densely packed financial hub. Lam, speaking at her weekly press briefing, said the government would also study additional relief measures for those affected by the latest restrictions.

India investigates if organochlorines behind unknown illness

Indian authorities are investigating if organochlorines used as pesticides or in mosquito control caused the death of one person and hospitalisation of more than 400 in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh in the past few days, a health official said on Tuesday. The unknown illness has infected more than 300 children, with most of them suffering from dizziness, fainting spells, headache and vomiting. They have tested negative for COVID-19.

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

