Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Wall St slips on rising coronavirus cases, Tesla drags Nasdaq lower

Nationwide, COVID-19 infections are at their peak, with an average of 193,863 new cases reported each day over the past week, according to a Reuters tally of official data, and health officials warned that the worst is yet to come. "People are coming to the realization that we are still in a tough place with the virus and the economy isn't as strong as it was in the early part of the summer, while we are still waiting on stimulus," said Robert Pavlik, senior portfolio manager at Dakota Wealth in New York.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-12-2020 21:27 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 21:25 IST
US STOCKS-Wall St slips on rising coronavirus cases, Tesla drags Nasdaq lower
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The S&P 500 and the Dow fell on Tuesday as surging COVID-19 cases and strict restrictions in California threatened to further weigh on an already stalling economic recovery, while losses in Tesla pulled the Nasdaq off its record high. Seven of the 11 major S&P sub-indexes were lower, with the utilities sector leading declines. Energy shares recovered slightly from the previous session's steep losses, even as crude prices remained under pressure.

Most residents in California, the nation's most populous state, faced new restrictions on Monday after record coronavirus case numbers and hospitalizations, while officials in New York warned similar restrictions could come into effect soon. Nationwide, COVID-19 infections are at their peak, with an average of 193,863 new cases reported each day over the past week, according to a Reuters tally of official data, and health officials warned that the worst is yet to come.

"People are coming to the realization that we are still in a tough place with the virus and the economy isn't as strong as it was in the early part of the summer, while we are still waiting on stimulus," said Robert Pavlik, senior portfolio manager at Dakota Wealth in New York. Tesla Inc slipped 1.9% and was one of the top drags on the tech-skewed Nasdaq after the electric-car maker unveiled a $5 billion capital raise, its second such move in three months.

Losses on the index were limited by Apple Inc, its largest constituent, after the company unveiled its new AirPods Max, a set of wireless over-ear headphones, in a measure likely to boost sales over the December holiday period. Investors are closely watching whether policymakers will be able to clinch an agreement on a long-awaited coronavirus relief bill and a $1.4 trillion spending bill, with Friday eyed as a deadline to avoid a government shutdown.

The U.S. Congress will vote this week on a one-week stopgap funding bill to provide more time for lawmakers to reach a deal on both spending and pandemic relief. "It also appears that whatever stimulus package gets announced, it is not going to be quite enough, maybe not large enough to satisfy the market," Dakota Wealth's Pavlik added.

At 10:36 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.95 points, or 0.01%, at 30,068.84, the S&P 500 was down 5.73 points, or 0.16%, at 3,686.23, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 37.55 points, or 0.30%, at 12,482.39. Positive developments related to the COVID-19 vaccine have in the recent weeks helped investors look past the surge in infections and raise bets on a steady economic recovery next year.

Pfizer Inc rose 1.8% as it cleared the next hurdle in the race to get its COVID-19 vaccine approved for emergency use, after the U.S. health regulator released documents raising no new safety or efficacy issues. Johnson & Johnson gained 1.4% after the company said it could obtain late-stage trial results of a single-dose COVID-19 vaccine it is developing, earlier than expected.

The S&P index recorded 31 new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 122 new highs and six new lows.

TRENDING

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

US STOCKS-Nasdaq hits record high as big tech leads; energy stocks battered

India's Serum Institute seeks emergency use nod for AstraZeneca vaccine

Chrome OS 87 brings new wallpaper options, battery info of Bluetooth headphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Amit Shah meets farmer leaders ahead of crucial talks

A day before the governments crucial sixth round of talks with representatives of protesting farmers, Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday met a select group of union leaders in a bid to break the deadlock. Sources said 13 farmer leaders were...

Wildlife body urges L-G to name snow leopard as state animal of Ladakh

The Wildlife Conservation and Birds Club of Ladakh WCBCL, an NGO working for preservation of wildlife, on Tuesday batted strongly for naming the black-necked crane as the state bird and snow leopard as state animal of the Union territory. A...

Maha ACB nabs Nagpur official for bribery

A revenue official of Varambhavillage in Kamptee tehsil in Nagpur was nabbed while allegedlyaccepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 from a farmer to update hisland record, a Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau officialsaid on TuesdayAshish Gogalkar, ...

Mayors, leaders of MCD stay put outside Delhi CM House

The city mayors and leaders of the BJP-ruled municipal corporations continued to picket outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwals residence for the second consecutive day on Tuesday, saying they will not budge until funds due to the civic bod...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020