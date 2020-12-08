Left Menu
Nashik COVID-19 tally crosses 1.03 lakh mark, toll over 1,800

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 08-12-2020 23:06 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 22:48 IST
Nashik COVID-19 tally crosses 1.03 lakh mark, toll over 1,800
The COVID-19 caseload in Nashikreached 1,03,799 on Tuesday while the death toll reached1,835, an official said

So far, 98,680 people have been discharged, he added

Nashik city leads with 68,308 cases and 921 deaths, hesaid.

