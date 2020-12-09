India's COVID-19 caseload rises to 97.35 lakh; recoveries cross 92 lakh

India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 97.35 lakh on Wednesday, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease crossed 92 lakh, pushing the national recovery rate to 94.66 per cent, according to the Union health ministry. The total coronavirus cases mounted to 97,35,850 with 32,080 new infections being reported in a day, while the death toll rose to 1,41,360 with 402 new fatalities, data updated by the ministry at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 92,15,581, pushing the national recovery rate to 94.66 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stood at 1.45 per cent. The COVID-19 active caseload remained below four lakh for the third consecutive day.

There are 3,78,909 active coronavirus infections in the country now which comprises 3.89 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed 20 lakh on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28 and 70 lakh on October 11. The figure crossed 80 lakh on October 29 and surpassed 90 lakh on November 20.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 14,98,36,767 samples have been tested up to December 8, with 10,22,712 such examinations being conducted on Tuesday. The new fatalities include 57 from Delhi, 53 from Maharashtra, 49 from West Bengal, 31 from Kerala, 30 from Punjab, 23 from Uttar Pradesh and 20 from Rajasthan.

The total number of deaths reported so far in the country includes 47,827 from Maharashtra, 11,880 from Karnataka, 11,822 from Tamil Nadu, 9,763 from Delhi, 8,820 from West Bengal, 7,967 from Uttar Pradesh, 7,042 from Andhra Pradesh and 4,964 from Punjab. The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

''Our figures are being reconciled with the ICMR,'' the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation..