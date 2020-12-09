Left Menu
Kerala records 4,875 fresh COVID-19 cases, 35 deaths

The district-wise figures for the new cases are Ernakulam 717, Malappuram 709, Kozhikode 656, Thrissur 511, Kottayam 497, Palakkad 343, Pathanamthitta 254, Kannur 251, Wayanad 241, Kollam 212, Alappuzha 194, Thiruvananthapuram 181, Idukki 57 and Kasaragod 52.

PTI | Thiruvan | Updated: 09-12-2020 19:13 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 19:13 IST
Kerala reported 4,875 new positive cases on Wednesday and 35 COVID-19 related deaths, taking the caseload in the state to 6,49,571 and the death toll to 2,507. State health minister K K Shailaja said currently there are 59,923 active cases.

''The state has tested 52,655 samples in the last 24 hours and thetest positivity rate is 9.26 per cent,'' the minister said in a release. A total of 67,55,630 samples have been sent for testing till now, she said.

The minister said 4,230 people including 43 healthcare workers were infected through contact while the contact source of infection was not known for 508. According to the release,94 of those diagnosed with the disease are from outside the state.

''At the same time, 4,647 patients have recovered from the disease.A total of 5,86,998 have so far been cured of the disease in the state,'' the minister said. The district-wise figures for the new cases are: Ernakulam 717, Malappuram 709, Kozhikode 656, Thrissur 511, Kottayam 497, Palakkad 343, Pathanamthitta 254, Kannur 251, Wayanad 241, Kollam 212, Alappuzha 194, Thiruvananthapuram 181, Idukki 57 and Kasaragod 52.

''There are 3,09,935 people now under isolation across the state with 14,164 in isolation wards of various hospitals,'' the release said. One place each in Alappuzha, Idukki and Palakkad districts (total three) was declared as hotspot even as four areas were exempted.

Presently, there are 440 hotspots in Kerala.PTI RRT BN WELCOME RRT BN WELCOME.

