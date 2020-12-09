212 new coronavirus cases in Surat district, two deaths

The Surat district recorded 212 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths on Wednesday, the Gujarat health department said. The caseload in the district thus rose to 45,608 while the death toll reached 1,092, it said.

At the same time, 262 patients recovered from the viral infection. Both the city and the rural parts reported more recoveries than new cases.

Surat city reported 207 recoveries against 176 new cases, while the rural parts reported 55 recoveries and 36 new cases. The number of patientsadmitted in various city hospitals for the treatment of COVID-19 came down to 382, out of which 140 are admitted in two government hospitals, the Surat Municipal Corporation said.

Bed occupancy rates in civil hospital and SMIMER hospital (run by SMC) are 3.42 and 7.80 per cent, it said. As many as 18,708 patients are quarantined in Surat city, it said.

In rural Surat, Kamrej tehsil reported eight new cases, the highestamong nine tehsils, raising the total COVID-19 cases there to 2,385. Choryasi tehsil follows with 2,292 cases, while Umarpada has recorded the lowest 81 cases, health officials said.