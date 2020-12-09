Left Menu
Development News Edition

212 new coronavirus cases in Surat district, two deaths

The Surat district recorded 212 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths on Wednesday, the Gujarat health department said. As many as 18,708 patients are quarantined in Surat city, it said.In rural Surat, Kamrej tehsil reported eight new cases, the highestamong nine tehsils, raising the total COVID-19 cases there to 2,385.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 09-12-2020 22:31 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 22:31 IST
212 new coronavirus cases in Surat district, two deaths

The Surat district recorded 212 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths on Wednesday, the Gujarat health department said. The caseload in the district thus rose to 45,608 while the death toll reached 1,092, it said.

At the same time, 262 patients recovered from the viral infection. Both the city and the rural parts reported more recoveries than new cases.

Surat city reported 207 recoveries against 176 new cases, while the rural parts reported 55 recoveries and 36 new cases. The number of patientsadmitted in various city hospitals for the treatment of COVID-19 came down to 382, out of which 140 are admitted in two government hospitals, the Surat Municipal Corporation said.

Bed occupancy rates in civil hospital and SMIMER hospital (run by SMC) are 3.42 and 7.80 per cent, it said. As many as 18,708 patients are quarantined in Surat city, it said.

In rural Surat, Kamrej tehsil reported eight new cases, the highestamong nine tehsils, raising the total COVID-19 cases there to 2,385. Choryasi tehsil follows with 2,292 cases, while Umarpada has recorded the lowest 81 cases, health officials said.

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

US STOCKS-Nasdaq touches record high; Dow, S&P 500 lifted by J&J

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Need robust global cooperation to fight cross-border tax evasion, avoidance: FM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday stressed upon the need for robust global cooperation to fight cross-border tax evasion and avoidance. Addressing the 13th Plenary Meeting of the Global Forum on Transparency and Exchange of I...

Kenyan doctors mourn death of young colleague from COVID-19

Kenyan doctors on Wednesday decried the death of a 28-year-old physician from COVID-19 as the latest example of dangerous and unjust working conditions in government hospitals.Stephen Mogusu was employed on a temporary contract and was neve...

Boeing's 737 MAX is quietly flying again in Brazil with little fanfare

Boeing Cos 737 MAX plane on Wednesday quietly restarted commercial flights in Brazil, the first country in the world to do so, 20 months after the aircraft was grounded worldwide by regulators following two deadly crashes that killed hundre...

PM-WANI will revolutionise tech world: Modi

Calling the PM-WANI scheme cleared by the Union Cabinet on Wednesday as historic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said this will revolutionise the tech world and significantly improve Wi-Fi availability across the length and breath of India. I...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020