47 more test COVID-19 positive in UP's Muzaffarnagar

47 more test COVID-19 positive in UP's MuzaffarnagarPTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 10-12-2020 18:45 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 18:45 IST
Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district recorded 47 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, pushing the infection tally to 7,395, officials said
The fresh infections brought the number of active cases to 535 in the district, they said
According to District Magistrate Selvakumari J, results of 480 samples were received on Thursday. The DM said 21 more people recovered from the infection, taking the COVID-19 recovery count to 6,764 in the district.
- READ MORE ON:
- District Magistrate
- Selvakumari J
- Muzaffarnagar