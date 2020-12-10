Left Menu
47 more test COVID-19 positive in UP's Muzaffarnagar

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 10-12-2020 18:45 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 18:45 IST
Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district recorded 47 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, pushing the infection tally to 7,395, officials said

The fresh infections brought the number of active cases to 535 in the district, they said

According to District Magistrate Selvakumari J, results of 480 samples were received on Thursday. The DM said 21 more people recovered from the infection, taking the COVID-19 recovery count to 6,764 in the district.

