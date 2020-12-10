Left Menu
Development News Edition

1,592 new COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan, toll touches 2,500

Three new fatalities were reported from Jodhpur two each from Ajmer, Jaipur and Kota, while Dausa, Dungarpur, Ganganagar, Jhunjhunu, Pali and Udaipur registered one death each due to COVID-19, the report said.Jaipur recorded a maximum of 365 fresh cases of the novel coronavirus. A total of 2,65,689 patients have recovered from the infection and the number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 19,030 in the state, according to the report.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 10-12-2020 19:37 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 19:37 IST
1,592 new COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan, toll touches 2,500

Fifteen more people succumbed to COVID-19 in Rajasthan, bringing the death toll to 2,500 on Thursday, while 1,592 fresh cases raised the infection count to 2,87,219 in the state, according to an official report. Three new fatalities were reported from Jodhpur; two each from Ajmer, Jaipur and Kota, while Dausa, Dungarpur, Ganganagar, Jhunjhunu, Pali and Udaipur registered one death each due to COVID-19, the report said.

Jaipur recorded a maximum of 365 fresh cases of the novel coronavirus. Jodhpur, Kota, Ajmer and Alwar reported 166, 91, 82 and 81 new COVID-19 cases, respectively while rest of the cases were reported from other districts. A total of 2,65,689 patients have recovered from the infection and the number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 19,030 in the state, according to the report.

TRENDING

Google Workspace to end support for Internet Explorer 11 on March 15, 2021

United, Delta join American Airlines in scrapping change fees on international tickets

UK tariff waiver piles domestic trade pressure on Airbus

UK tariff decision plunges Airbus into new trade dispute

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

New evidence suggests that Neanderthals buried their dead

Is the concept of the burial of dead exclusive to our species or was it something that our closest ancient relatives, the Neanderthals practised A new study indicates in favour of the latter hypothesis, but some scientists still remain a sc...

Karnataka deputy CM presents 140 g gold crown to chief secy

Karnatakas Deputy Chief Minister Govinda Karajola donated a crown of 140g gold to Chief Secretary Vijay Bhaskar in Bengaluru on Thursday. The golden crown was gifted to the Deputy CM by the villagers of Karajola.In a Tweet roughly translate...

Madhuri Dixit gives Rihanna Fenty twist to viral 'Elf on Shelf' challenge

Actor Madhuri Dixit on Thursday treated fans with her post on the viral Elf on Shelf trend and gave it Riri on Madhuri twist. The trend went viral when scores of Hollywoods brightest stars including Reese Witherspoon, Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer...

EU grants 113 mln euros in COVID-19 aid for Bangladeshi garment workers

EU countries will contribute more than 100 million euros to a Bangladeshi welfare programme to aid thousands of garment workers hit by job losses and pay cuts during the coronavirus pandemic, officials said on Thursday.The EU is the bigges...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020