1,592 new COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan, toll touches 2,500

Fifteen more people succumbed to COVID-19 in Rajasthan, bringing the death toll to 2,500 on Thursday, while 1,592 fresh cases raised the infection count to 2,87,219 in the state, according to an official report. Three new fatalities were reported from Jodhpur; two each from Ajmer, Jaipur and Kota, while Dausa, Dungarpur, Ganganagar, Jhunjhunu, Pali and Udaipur registered one death each due to COVID-19, the report said.

Jaipur recorded a maximum of 365 fresh cases of the novel coronavirus. Jodhpur, Kota, Ajmer and Alwar reported 166, 91, 82 and 81 new COVID-19 cases, respectively while rest of the cases were reported from other districts. A total of 2,65,689 patients have recovered from the infection and the number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 19,030 in the state, according to the report.