1,518 new coronavirus cases in Chhattisgarh; 16 deaths

Chhattisgarh on Thursday reported 1,518 new COVID-19 cases and 16 fatalities, taking the caseload to 2,52,638 and death toll to 3,054, a health official said. The number of recoveries reached 2,30,238 as 177 people were discharged from hospitals while 1,682 others completed their home isolation period during the day.There are 19,346 active cases in the state, the official said.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 10-12-2020 21:53 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 21:53 IST
There are 19,346 active cases in the state, the official said.

There are 19,346 active cases in the state, the official said. Raipur district reported 210 new cases on Thursday, taking its total count to 48,457, including 682 deaths.

Korba district recorded 137 new cases, Bilaspur 127, Rajnandgaon 102 and Durg 101, among other districts. Of the latest fatalities, 14 took place during the last 48 hours while two deaths had taken place earlier.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,52,638, New cases 1,518, Death toll 3,054, Recovered 2,30,238, Active cases 19,346, people tested so far 28,97,496..

