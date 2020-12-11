Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nigeria warned of possible new COVID-19 wave, authorities eye vaccine in early 2021

"We are on course to access safe and efficacious COVID-19 vaccines in the first quarter of 2021," he said. The health minister later in the briefing said Nigeria hoped to start with at least 20 million doses from the Covax facility, initially covering healthcare workers and vulnerable people who would be most at risk if infected, such as the elderly.

Reuters | Updated: 11-12-2020 05:38 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 05:38 IST
Nigeria warned of possible new COVID-19 wave, authorities eye vaccine in early 2021

(Adds details, quotes) By Felix Onuah

Abuja, Dec 10 (Reuters - Nigeria may be on the verge of a second wave of COVID-19 infections, the health minister warned on Thursday, as another official said the country expects to roll out a vaccine by April next year. Osagie Ehanire, speaking at a news conference in the capital Abuja, said 1,843 cases were recorded last week compared with 1,235 two weeks before that.

"We may just be on the verge of a second wave of this pandemic," he said. His comments came a day after South Africa said it had officially entered a second wave. Ehanire, in a weekly briefing by Nigeria's COVID-19 task force, said the rise in cases was mostly driven by an increase in infections within communities and, to a lesser extent, by travellers entering Nigeria.

He said he had ordered the reopening of all isolation and treatment centres that had been closed due to falling patient numbers. Nigeria, with a population of around 200 million people, has had 70,669 confirmed cases which resulted in 1,184 deaths as of Thursday.

Looking ahead to a vaccine, Faisal Shuaib, executive director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), said Nigeria planned to access one through the Covax initiative backed by the World Health Organization. "We are on course to access safe and efficacious COVID-19 vaccines in the first quarter of 2021," he said.

The health minister later in the briefing said Nigeria hoped to start with at least 20 million doses from the Covax facility, initially covering healthcare workers and vulnerable people who would be most at risk if infected, such as the elderly. On Thursday, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention urged rich countries that have ordered more COVID-19 vaccines than they need to consider distributing excess doses to Africa.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 spoilers revealed, Sasaki vs Franky, more on Sasaki’s transformation

Circulate Capital commits USD 19 mn investment in 4 waste management cos in India

UK tariff waiver puts domestic trade pressure on Airbus

Equitas Small Finance Bank launches 3-in-1 account

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hearts aflutter, China's pigeon racing enthusiasts spend big to indulge their passion

Yu Yuguangs heart beats faster every time he stands on his roof, eyes trained to the sky waiting for one of his pigeons to pass through the trap door of its home loft.Those are the most intense and enjoyable moments of a pigeon race, says Y...

Americans get stern holiday warning: 'No Christmas parties' due to COVID

A top coronavirus adviser to President-elect Joe Biden delivered a stern holiday message to Americans on Thursday - no Christmas parties - and warned they face a COVID-19 siege for weeks to come despite the latest moves toward U.S. governme...

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. says reports of Eritrean troops in Ethiopia's Tigray are "credible"

The United States believes reports of Eritrean military involvement in Ethiopias Tigray region are credible, a State Department spokesperson told Reuters on Thursday, despite denials by both nations. We are aware of credible reports of Erit...

British actress Barbara Windsor dies aged 83 - media

British actress Barbara Windsor, known for her role as landlady Peggy Mitchell in the soap EastEnders, has died aged 83, British media reported on Friday, citing a statement from her husband.It is with deep sadness that I can confirm that m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020