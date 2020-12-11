Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. FDA says working to issue emergency authorization for Pfizer vaccine fast

Reuters | Updated: 11-12-2020 17:42 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 17:42 IST
U.S. FDA says working to issue emergency authorization for Pfizer vaccine fast

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Friday it would work rapidly toward finalization and issuance of an emergency use authorization for Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 vaccine.

A panel of outside advisers to the FDA on Thursday voted overwhelmingly to endorse emergency use of the vaccine, paving the way for the agency to authorize the shot for a country that has lost more than 285,000 lives to COVID-19.

The agency has also notified the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Operation Warp Speed so that they can execute their plans for timely vaccine distribution.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 spoilers revealed, Sasaki vs Franky, more on Sasaki’s transformation

Circulate Capital commits USD 19 mn investment in 4 waste management cos in India

UK tariff waiver puts domestic trade pressure on Airbus

Equitas Small Finance Bank launches 3-in-1 account

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Scientists develop new inhalation delivery system for vaccines

Scientists have developed an inhalation delivery system for vaccines which generates potent immune responses in mice and non-human primates, without causing lung damage, an advance which may lead to new therapeutics for respiratory diseases...

Rupee ends nearly flat at 73.64 against USD

The Indian rupee ended almost flat at 73.64, up 2 paise, against the American currency on Friday as dollar buying by banks weighed on the domestic currency. At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit opened at 73.65 against the US dol...

Clovia raises USD 4 mn funding from Golden Birch Investments, others

Lingerie brand Clovia on Friday said it has raised USD 4 million about Rs 29.5 crore in funding from Golden Birch Investments, SheCapital Venture Fund and other investors. The proceeds from pre-Series C round will continue to fuel Clovias g...

Six hurt in bomb attack in Russia's North Caucasus

Six law enforcement officers were wounded on Friday when a man they were trying to arrest blew himself up in a village in Russias North Caucasus region, counter-terrorism authorities said.Officers moved to stop the bomber as he tried to for...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020