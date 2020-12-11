Left Menu
UK's COVID R rate rises slightly to between 0.9 and 1.0

Reuters | London | Updated: 11-12-2020 19:12 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 19:12 IST
Britain's estimated reproduction "R" number has increased slightly to between 0.9 and 1.0, from 0.8-1.0 a week ago, government scientists said on Friday.

While scientists were confident that the epidemic was shrinking in some areas in England, it was not confident the R number was below 1 in London, the southeast and the east of England.

The growth rate was between -2% and 0%, a slight rise from last week, indicating the number of new infections was shrinking between 0% and 2% each day.

