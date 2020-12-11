Left Menu
Development News Edition

French new COVID-19 infections up again, but intensive care cases below target

France reported 13,406 new coronavirus infections on Friday, fewer than Thursday's 13,750 but well above the 11,221 reported last Friday, while intensive care cases dropped again and are now well below a government target. After falling for weeks following the November lockdown, early December's partial easing has led to an increase in infection rates and the daily count has not dropped to the 5,000 set by the government as a precondition for further loosening.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 12-12-2020 00:09 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 23:53 IST
French new COVID-19 infections up again, but intensive care cases below target
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

France reported 13,406 new coronavirus infections on Friday, fewer than Thursday's 13,750 but well above the 11,221 reported last Friday, while intensive care cases dropped again and are now well below a government target.

After falling for weeks following the November lockdown, early December's partial easing has led to an increase in infection rates and the daily count has not dropped to the 5,000 set by the government as a precondition for further loosening. But the number of people in intensive care - the most important measure of a health system's ability to deal with the disease - dropped again by 75 to 2,884 and is now well within the government target level of 2,500 to 3,000, health ministry data showed.

The total case count since the start of the pandemic rose to 2.35 million, while the number of deaths rose by 627 to 57,567. Friday's reported toll included 304 hospital deaths, compared to 292 on Thursday, and a three-day batch of 323 retirement home deaths. On Thursday, the French government postponed a further planned easing of lockdown measures by three weeks and said that an 8 p.m. curfew from Dec. 15 would remain in place for New Year's eve but will be waived for Christmas.

TRENDING

Google introduces Macro Converter for Sheets

Sanofi/GSK delay COVID-19 vaccine after disappointing trials

FTSE 250 retreats as Brexit hangs in balance; GSK dips on vaccine delay

Sanofi/GSK plan late-stage COVID-19 vaccine trials after safety data

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Asian Champions League semi-final moved to preserve pitch for final

The Asian Football Confederation AFC said on Friday it has shifted Sundays Asian Champions League east zone semi-final between Vissel Kobe and Ulsan Hyundai from Dohas Al Janoub Stadium to the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium. Asian soccers governi...

WHO expects decisions on Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca vaccines in weeks

The World Health Organization expects to make decisions on whether to give emergency use approval to COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca in the coming weeks, its chief scientist said on Friday.Soumya Swaminathan said the ...

Athletics-Athletes must take their place in the vaccine queue, says Coe

Healthy Athletes should take their place in the COVID-19 vaccine queue behind people with more pressing needs despite events such as next years Olympics looking set to be highly dependent on competitors arriving free from the virus, the hea...

French new COVID-19 infections up again, but intensive care cases below target

France reported 13,406 new coronavirus infections on Friday, fewer than Thursdays 13,750 but well above the 11,221 reported last Friday, while intensive care cases dropped again and are now well below a government target.After falling for w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020