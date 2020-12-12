Left Menu
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

An Indiana hospital on Friday will conduct a rehearsal of procedures for administering Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, anticipating that it will be able to begin inoculating patients next week, a major step in the battle to end the pandemic.

Reuters | Updated: 12-12-2020 05:23 IST | Created: 12-12-2020 05:23 IST
An Indiana hospital on Friday will conduct a rehearsal of procedures for administering Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, anticipating that it will be able to begin inoculating patients next week, a major step in the battle to end the pandemic. A handful of pharmacists, nurses and doctors are expected to take part in the dry run on the Indiana University Health campus in Indianapolis, the state's capital city. The participants will spend the morning practicing procedures for storing, transporting and giving the vaccine shot to patients. 'A little person in history': the adolescents who signed up to test the COVID vaccine

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Two adolescent siblings in the United States who signed up for a coronavirus vaccine trial said they did it because they wanted to make their own small contribution to history. Nathan Williams, 17, and his sister Delilah, 12, signed up for the trial after spending months in pandemic isolation. Their mother, Melanie Williams, is a nurse and hospital administrator who works on a ward dealing with COVID-19 patients. Devin Nunes, prominent Trump ally, says he had COVID-19 antibodies

U.S. Representative Devin Nunes, an ardent supporter of President Donald Trump, told a California radio station on Friday that he had tested positive for antibodies of COVID-19, indicating that he had the virus earlier this year. Aside from Nunes, a California Republican who has served as chairman of the House of Representatives Intelligence Committee, U.S. readies COVID-19 vaccine rollout as death toll climbs

Health authorities, shipping services and hospitals, expecting imminent federal regulatory approval of the first COVID-19 vaccine in the United States, put final plans in place on Friday to launch a mass-inoculation campaign of unparalleled dimension. Last-minute preparations for the vaccine rollout came as the U.S. death toll from the coronavirus pandemic approached 300,000 to date, capping weeks of ominously surging infections and hospitalizations that have strained healthcare systems to their limits.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

Argentina grains unions extend strike following unproductive talks

Argentine grains inspectors and oilseeds workers said late on Friday they would extend a strike over wages as stalled negotiations threaten to interrupt exports from one of the worlds main grain producers. The oilseeds workers federation an...

S.Korea reports 950 new coronavirus cases, highest daily rise

South Korea reported a record daily increase in novel coronavirus cases since the countrys first case was confirmed in January, with 950 new infections, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency KDCA said on Saturday.Of the new cases,...

New Zealand creates its first 'travel bubble' with Cook Islands

New Zealand and the Cook Islands will let people travel between the countries without quarantine, they said on Saturday, in what would be New Zealands first reciprocal travel bubble since the new coronavirus prompted border closures around ...

Trump signs bill averting government shutdown; fight on coronavirus aid drags on

President Donald Trump, facing a midnight deadline on Friday, signed a one-week extension of expiring federal funding to avoid a government shutdown and to provide more time for separate talks on COVID-19 relief and an overarching spending ...
