Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. FDA authorizes Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use -NY Times

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-12-2020 07:53 IST | Created: 12-12-2020 07:53 IST
U.S. FDA authorizes Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use -NY Times

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use on Friday, the New York Times reported, citing two people with knowledge of the decision who spoke on condition of anonymity.

TRENDING

No plan to change Everest height in Bengal school books till notified by authorities in country

Google introduces Macro Converter for Sheets

Walgreens, CVS Health to administer first vaccines to U.S. nursing homes on Dec 21 - executives

Sanofi/GSK delay COVID-19 vaccine after disappointing trials

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Senior Mexican ruling party lawmaker urges caution on cenbank bill

A senior member of Mexicos ruling party on Friday urged the lower house of Congress to suspend debate until next year on a financial bill that has alarmed the central bank, with lawmakers set to make a decision early next week.Mexicos Senat...

Cricket-Harris drafted into injury-hit Australia squad

Opening batsman Marcus Harris has been called into Australias first test squad as the hosts count the cost of a number of injuries ahead of the first test against India in Adelaide. David Warner had already been ruled out of the squad after...

U.S. readies COVID-19 inoculation rollout as regulators OK first vaccine

U.S. health authorities, shipping services and hospitals stood ready on Friday to immediately launch a mass-inoculation campaign of unparalleled dimension, as federal regulators granted emergency approval to the first COVID-19 vaccine in th...

Soccer-Pogba still determined to succeed at Man Utd, says Solskjaer

Paul Pogba is not trying to force his way out of Manchester United amid growing speculation over his future and the France midfielder still has the desire to play for the Premier League club, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said. Pogba, who jo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020