Arunachal Pradesh reports 424 recoveries, 18 new COVID-19 cases

Arunachal Pradesh reported its highest-ever single day recovery of COVID-19 patients as 424 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the total number of cured persons to 16,163, a senior health department official said here on Saturday. Eighteen more people tested positive for the infection, pushing the COVID-19 tally in the northeastern state to 16,497, the official said.

Of the 18 new cases, six were reported from the Capital Complex region and three each from Changlang and Anjaw, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said. Two cases were also detected in East Siang and one each in West Siang, Siang, Pakke Kessang and Lower Dibang Valley districts respectively, he said.

All the fresh cases were diagnosed through rapid antigen tests, the official said. Barring seven all the new patients are asymptomatic.

The state's recovery rate has risen to 97.97 per cent, the SSO said. Arunachal Pradesh currently has 279 active coronavirus cases, while 55 people have succumbed to the infection so far, Dr Jampa informed.

The positivity rate stands at 2.03 per cent and the fatality rate at 0.33 per cent, the official said. The Capital Complex region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active cases at 124, followed by West Kameng (35), Changlang (25) and East Siang (21).

A total of 3,67,980 samples have been examined for COVID-19 so far, including 674 on Friday, Dr Jampa added.