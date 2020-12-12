Left Menu
Ladakh records another COVID death, 41 new cases

Ladakh recorded one more fatality linked to the novel coronavirus and 41 new cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 123 and the infection tally to 9,112, officials said on Saturday. They said the number of active COVID-19 cases in Ladakh stands at 800 -- 683 in Leh and 117 in Kargil.

Ladakh recorded one more fatality linked to the novel coronavirus and 41 new cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 123 and the infection tally to 9,112, officials said on Saturday. The new fatality was reported from Leh, pushing the death toll from the pandemic to 80 in the district, while the remaining 43 were registered in Kargil district, the officials said.

Of the fresh COVID-19 cases, 35 were registered in Leh and six in Kargil, they said. The recovery count in the Union Territory of Ladakh rose to 8,189 after 17 more patients were discharged in Leh, the officials said. They said the number of active COVID-19 cases in Ladakh stands at 800 -- 683 in Leh and 117 in Kargil.

