Left Menu
Development News Edition

'How the novel coronavirus hijacks and damages lung cells decoded'

PTI | Boston | Updated: 13-12-2020 12:44 IST | Created: 13-12-2020 12:37 IST
'How the novel coronavirus hijacks and damages lung cells decoded'
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Scientists have decoded the chain of molecular responses of human lung cells to infection with the novel coronavirus, an advance which may aid in the identification of clinically approved medications that can be re-purposed for COVID-19 treatment. The study, published in the journal Molecular Cell, assessed engineered cells of the human lungs' air sacks using precise mass spectrometry technology that can characterise the molecules present in samples. Based on the analysis, the scientists from Boston University School of Medicine (BUSM) in the US, identified proteins and pathways of molecules in lung cells whose levels change upon infection by the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The researchers believe the findings provide insights into disease pathology and new therapeutic targets to block COVID-19. They found that a crucial type of protein modification called ''phosphorylation'' becomes aberrant in these infected lung cells. According to the study, phosphorylation of proteins plays a major role in regulating protein function inside the cells of an organism.

It noted that both protein abundance and protein phosphorylation are typically highly controlled processes in the case of healthy cells. However, the scientists discovered that SARS-CoV-2 throws the lung cells into disarray, causing abnormal changes in protein amounts and frequency of protein phosphorylation inside these cells. These abnormal changes, the scientists said, help the virus to multiply -- eventually destroying the cells and resulting in widespread lung injury. Upon infection, the researchers said the coronavirus rapidly begins to exploit the cell's core resources, which are otherwise required for the cell's normal growth and function. ''The virus uses these resources to proliferate while evading attack by the body's immune system. In this way new viruses form which subsequently exit the exhausted and brutally damaged lung cell, leaving them to self-destruct,'' said Andrew Emili, study co-author from BUSM. ''These new viruses then infect other cells, where the same cycle is repeated,'' Emili explained.

In the study, the scientists examined lung alveolar cells from one to 24 hours after infection with SARS-CoV-2 to understand what changes occur in these cells immediately -- at one, three and six hours after infection by SARS-CoV-2 -- and what changes occur later -- at 24 hours after infection. ''Our results showed that in comparison to normal/uninfected lung cells, SARS-CoV-2 infected lung cells showed dramatic changes in the abundance of thousands of proteins and phosphorylation events,'' said Darrell Kotton, study co-author and professor of pathology & laboratory medicine at BUSM. ''Moreover, our data also showed that the SARS-CoV-2 virus induces a significant number of these changes as early as one hour post infection and lays the foundation for a complete hijack of the host lung cells,'' added Elke Muhlberger, another co-author of the study.

The researchers also identified at least 18 pre-existing clinically approved drugs which were developed originally for other medical conditions that could be re-purposed for use towards COVID-19 therapy. They believe further studies can shed light on the potential of these drugs to block the proliferation of the novel coronavirus in human lung cells.

TRENDING

Odd News Roundup: Yandex robots start to deliver restaurant meals in central Moscow; Time is precious, says Vietnamese collector of European church clocks and more

AstraZeneca buying drug developer Alexion for USD 39 billion

INTERVIEW-With U.S. now in hand, BioNTech CEO looks for more vaccine production

United Airlines starts Delhi-Chicago daily flights

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

9-year-old girl raped, juvenile apprehended

A 13-year-old boy has been apprehended for allegedly raping a nine-year-old girl in Uttar Pradeshs Mahoba district, police said on Sunday. The girl was playing outside her home on Friday evening when the boy, who lives in the neighbourhood,...

Fortune Park Hotels inks 4 agreements to expand footprint in India

Fortune Park Hotels, member of ITCs hotel group, on Sunday announced signing of four individual operating agreements for a hotel each at Candolim in Goa, Deoghar in Jharkhand, Haldwani in Uttarakhand and Tirupur in Tamil Nadu. With these ag...

Pak actor Mahira Khan tests positive for COVID-19

Pakistani star Mahira Khan on Sunday said she has tested positive for coronavirus and is currently in isolation. The 35-year-old actor, popular for shows like Humsafar and Sadqay Tumhare, and films Bol and Bin Roye, said getting diagnosed w...

Renowned Sanskrit scholar Govindacharya no more

Mangaluru, Dec 13 PTIRenowned Sanskrit scholar Vidyavachaspati Bannanje Govindacharya died at his residence at Ambalpady in Udupi on Sunday due to age related illness, family sources said. He was 85.A propagator of Madhwa ideology and a gre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020