1,229 new COVID-19 cases take UP's tally to 5,66,728; death toll 8,083

The COVID-19 death toll in Uttar Pradesh rose to 8,083 on Monday with 11 more fatalities, while 1,229 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 5,66,728, an official said. ''In past 24 hours, 1,229 fresh cases were reported in the state while in the same period, 1,927 people were discharged. ''At present there are 18,918 active cases and the total number of people discharged after treatment stands at 5,39,727,'' Additional Chief Secretary (Health), Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters here.

The recovery rate in the state has now increased to 95.23 per cent, he said. With 11 new fatalities, the death toll has risen to 8,083 while the total number of cases are 5,66,728, he said.

On Sunday, 1.23 lakh samples were tested for detection of COVID-19, taking the total number of tests conducted so far in the state to over 2.15 crore, Prasad added.