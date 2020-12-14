Left Menu
Development News Edition

London likely to move into toughest tier of COVID-19 restrictions - BBC

The British capital however is currently only in the second highest tier of restrictions, with a review scheduled to take place on Dec. 16. The main difference between the two is that bars and restaurants, which can stay open under certain conditions in tier two, must close their doors in tier three and can only operate takeaway services.

Reuters | Updated: 14-12-2020 17:07 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 17:07 IST
London likely to move into toughest tier of COVID-19 restrictions - BBC

London is likely to be placed into the toughest tier of COVID-19 restrictions following a sharp rise in coronavirus rates, the BBC reported on Monday.

Earlier this month, the government implemented a tiered system of restrictions to try to keep a second wave of the virus under control following a month-long lockdown. More than 40% of citizens were placed in the highest risk category. The British capital however is currently only in the second highest tier of restrictions, with a review scheduled to take place on Dec. 16.

The main difference between the two is that bars and restaurants, which can stay open under certain conditions in tier two, must close their doors in tier three and can only operate takeaway services. There are also additional restriction on socialising.

Last week the government raised concerns about the spread of the virus in London schools announced a programme of mass testing. On Sunday one region of the capital unilaterally decided to close its schools altogether.

Also Read: British court's trans ruling casts doubt on puberty blockers for under-16s

TRENDING

Bahrain approves Chinese COVID-19 vaccine for use

Immunotherapy drugs are riskier for treatment of cancer patients, study suggests

Amul seeks removal of videos claiming they are cruel to cows: HC seeks reply of uploader, Google, Facebook

There has been absolutely no compromise in clinical testing of COVID-19 vaccines: Gangandeep Kang

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Euro zone yields come off one-month lows after Brexit talks extended

Euro zone government bond yields rose off one-month lows on Monday as a last-gasp extension of Brexit talks eased fears of a messy divorce between Britain and the European Union.London and Brussels agreed on Sunday to go the extra mile in c...

Air India disinvestment: Group of 219 employees submit EOI

A group of 219 employees of Air India along with a private financial institution have submitted an expression of interest EOI for the national carrier. Air Indias Commercial Director Meenakshi Malik, who is the leading the employee group, c...

US STOCKS-Futures cheer vaccine roll-out as travel stocks rally

U.S. stock index futures rose on Monday as travel stocks surged on the launch of a nationwide COVID-19 vaccine campaign, while investors held out hope for more local stimulus as bipartisan talks continued.Shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech va...

WTO fails to agree rules to stop overfishing -sources

World Trade Organization negotiators have failed to reach a deal by a year-end deadline to cut subsidies that lead to overfishing, the chairman of the talks told delegates at a closed-door meeting on Monday.Colombias Santiago Wills said it ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020