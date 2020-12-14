China plans set up of new disease control agency in COVID-19 aftermath - Caixin

China plans set up of new disease control agency in COVID-19 aftermath - CaixinReuters | Updated: 14-12-2020 18:50 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 18:50 IST
China is considering setting up a new disease control agency as part of its public health reforms following the deadly COVID-19 pandemic, Caixin reported on Monday.
The government body will oversee work aimed at preventing future outbreaks and managing emerging ones, Caixin said, citing two government insiders and three public health experts. https://bit.ly/3nk0lwP