Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: 76 new cases in Chandigarh

There are 714 active cases in the union territory as of now, according to a medical bulletin.As many as 127 patients were discharged after they recovered, taking the number of cured people to 17,698, the bulletin said. A total of 1,61,810 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 1,42,236 tested negative while reports of 117 samples were awaited, it said.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 14-12-2020 21:40 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 21:40 IST
COVID-19: 76 new cases in Chandigarh

Chandigarh on Monday reported 76 new coronavirus cases, taking the infection count to 18,714 while one more death pushed the toll to 302, officials said. There are 714 active cases in the union territory as of now, according to a medical bulletin.

As many as 127 patients were discharged after they recovered, taking the number of cured people to 17,698, the bulletin said. A total of 1,61,810 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 1,42,236 tested negative while reports of 117 samples were awaited, it said. PTI CHS VSD RHL

TRENDING

Immunotherapy drugs are riskier for treatment of cancer patients, study suggests

Bahrain approves Chinese COVID-19 vaccine for use

Amul seeks removal of videos claiming they are cruel to cows: HC seeks reply of uploader, Google, Facebook

There has been absolutely no compromise in clinical testing of COVID-19 vaccines: Gangandeep Kang

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Italy reports 491 COVID-19 deaths on Monday, 12,030 new cases

Italy reported 491 coronavirus-related deaths on Monday against 484 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections declined to 12,030 from 17,938. There were 103,584 swabs carried out in the past day, down...

Amid protests over agri laws, PM to meet farmers in Kutch

Amid the ongoing protest by farmers on Delhi borders against the Centres new agri laws, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet members of the farming community, including Sikh cultivators in Gujarat, during a visit to Kutch district on Tues...

MP may get relief from intermittent drizzle on Dec 15: IMD

Madhya Pradesh might get a breather on Tuesday from the intermittent drizzle being experienced over the past few days as a trough line from the Arabian Sea to the state is expected to weaken in the next 24 hours, an IMD official said on Mon...

Congo President Tshisekedi says most lawmakers back his vision

Congo President Felix Tshisekedi said on Monday he believed he had the cross-party support needed to push through his plans for a new government, after ending an awkward coalition with his predecessor Joseph Kabila to seek a new majority in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020