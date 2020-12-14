COVID-19: 76 new cases in Chandigarh

Chandigarh on Monday reported 76 new coronavirus cases, taking the infection count to 18,714 while one more death pushed the toll to 302, officials said. There are 714 active cases in the union territory as of now, according to a medical bulletin.

As many as 127 patients were discharged after they recovered, taking the number of cured people to 17,698, the bulletin said. A total of 1,61,810 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 1,42,236 tested negative while reports of 117 samples were awaited, it said. PTI CHS VSD RHL