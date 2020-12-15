Left Menu
Development News Edition

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

In the preliminary study published on Thursday in PLoS One and conducted in March, dogs who sniffed swab samples of armpit sweat could tell which samples came from COVID-19 patients and which were from people who tested negative for the new coronavirus.

Reuters | Updated: 15-12-2020 11:32 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 11:16 IST
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: South Korea trying to stave off lockdown

South Korea's Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun pleaded with residents on Tuesday to abide by social distancing rules to avoid even greater restrictions in the face of the country's largest wave of coronavirus infections. Daily infection rates are hovering at record levels with another 880 new cases reported as of midnight Monday, up from 718 a day earlier, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said.

The government is reluctant to impose the toughest Level 3 restrictions because of the "irrevocable pain" it would cause, Chung said. Companies could allow only essential workers in offices and gatherings of more than 10 people would be banned under such a lockdown. A third of Japanese want Tokyo Games cancelled: NHK poll

A third of Japanese residents want the Tokyo Olympics to be scrapped amid fears that an influx of foreign arrivals may cause a further spike in COVID-19 cases, a poll by public broadcaster NHK showed on Tuesday. The Japanese government and International Olympic Committee (IOC) decided in March to postpone the 2020 Olympics by a year due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, with the global showpiece now slated to take place from July 23-Aug. 8.

But as Japan grapples with a third wave of infections, the NHK poll, conducted from Dec. 11-13, showed 32% of respondents wanted the Summer Games to be cancelled entirely. Only 27% said they should go ahead as scheduled while 31% favoured another delay. Singapore to open business travel bubble for all from Jan

Singapore will open a new segregated travel lane for a limited number of business, official and high economic value travellers from all countries, the government said on Tuesday, as part of efforts to revive its key travel and hospitality sectors. The first travellers will be able to arrive from the second half of January through the new lane, which will be open to those who are coming for short stays of up to 14 days, the ministry of trade and industry said in a statement.

Travellers under the latest arrangement will have to stick to strict health and testing protocols, and will need to stay within a "bubble" at segregated facilities. Dogs can sniff out COVID-19

Trained dogs can identify people with COVID-19, even those with no symptoms, according to researchers. In the preliminary study published on Thursday in PLoS One and conducted in March, dogs who sniffed swab samples of armpit sweat could tell which samples came from COVID-19 patients and which were from people who tested negative for the new coronavirus. The findings have been validated in more recent trials, said study leader Dominique Grandjean of Alfort Veterinary School in France, and have found that dogs can identify infected individuals with 85% to 100% accuracy and rule out infection with 92% to 99% accuracy. "It takes one tenth of a second for a trained dog to say 'yes' or 'no'," he said.

Training requires 3 to 8 weeks depending on whether the dog is already trained for odour detection. COVID-19-detecting dogs have already been deployed in airports in the United Arab Emirates, Grandjean said. On Wednesday, the UAE and the International K9 Working Group Against COVID-19 will host a virtual workshop on the use of these trained dogs, with 25 countries expected to participate, according to the organisers.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to shows many turns & twists, release possible in January

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends down, Walt Disney weighs

Star Alliance migrating all of its IT infrastructure to AWS

BRIEF-Canada PM Trudeau says first batch Of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines arrived in Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Brisbane Heat, Lynn and Lawrence fined for breaching CA's COVID protocols

Cricket Australia on Tuesday confirmed that Brisbane Heat and players Chris Lynn and Dan Lawrence have been sanctioned under the CA Code of Conduct following the completion of an investigation into an incident in Canberra on Saturday, Decem...

Yogi Adityanath pays floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his death anniversary

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, paid floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 70th death anniversary, in Hazratganj in Lucknow, on Tuesday. While addressing the gathering, Chief Minister said, Sardar Vallabhbhai Pate...

Samples from asteroid more than hoped for, Japan researchers say

Samples of dust collected by a Japanese space probe from an asteroid some 300 million km 186 million miles from Earth were better than hoped for, with one researcher saying he was lost for words when they opened the capsule for the first ti...

Pink ball zips around more, captains have to manage tactics: Cummins

Australia pace spearhead Pat Cummins feels the series opener against India will test the tactical acumen of the captains as day-night matches move at a slightly different pace with the pink ball zipping around a bit more under lights. Austr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020