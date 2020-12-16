Left Menu
Development News Edition

Health News Roundup: Paris streets empty as COVID-19 curfew takes effect; U.S. CDC reports 300,032 deaths from coronavirus and more

U.S. CDC reports 300,032 deaths from coronavirus The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday reported 16,317,892 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 204,748 cases from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 1,766 to 300,032.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2020 10:49 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 10:27 IST
Health News Roundup: Paris streets empty as COVID-19 curfew takes effect; U.S. CDC reports 300,032 deaths from coronavirus and more
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Paris streets empty as COVID-19 curfew takes effect

Boutiques in the centre of the French capital shut early and shoppers hurried home to meet a new 8:00 p.m. curfew that took effect on Tuesday to try to prevent a new spike in COVID-19 infections. "I completely lost track of time and didn't realise it was so late," said 40-year-old Paris resident Jun, who was in the Opera district just before curfew. "I'm going to head home."

Moderna nears U.S. authorization for COVID-19 shot with FDA staff endorsement

Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine appeared set for regulatory authorization this week after U.S. Food and Drug Administration staff endorsed it as safe and effective in documents released Tuesday. The coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 300,000 people in the U.S. and the government is counting on the Moderna shot to help fulfill its promise to inoculate 20 million this month.

Valneva to start clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccine candidate in UK

French pharmaceutical firm Valneva will start the first clinical trials of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate at four sites in England, Britain's business ministry said on Wednesday. The Phase I and Phase II trials involve 150 volunteers in Bristol, Birmingham, Southampton and Newcastle, and will be designed to show whether the vaccine is safe and produces an immune response.

Bed shortage looms as S.Korea reports record new coronavirus cases

South Korea's highest priority is securing more hospital beds to handle a record surge in coronavirus cases and blunt a corresponding spike in deaths, the country's prime minister said on Wednesday. The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA)reported 1,078 new coronavirus cases as of midnight Tuesday, the highest since the start of the pandemic.

Britain to spend $5 billion on vaccines and bear liability, watchdog says

Britain has agreed to spend 3.7 billion pounds ($4.93 billion) on COVID-19 vaccines and in most cases will bear the liability if claims are made against the pharmaceutical firms involved, the National Audit Office (NAO) said on Wednesday. The government has agreed supply deals for 357 million doses of seven different candidate shots, but has not gone into detail about how much it has spent or indemnity agreements, citing commercial confidentiality around the contracts.

U.S. CDC reports 300,032 deaths from coronavirus

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday reported 16,317,892 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 204,748 cases from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 1,766 to 300,032. The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on Dec. 14 versus its previous report a day earlier.

India records 26,355 new coronavirus cases

India recorded 26,355 new coronavirus cases, data from the health ministry showed on Wednesday, making it the third straight day that daily infections in the country have stayed below 30,000. India has recorded 9.93 million infections so far, the second-highest in the world after the United States, but daily numbers have dipped steadily since hitting a peak of around 97,000 in mid-September.

U.S. COVID-19 immunization rollout expands as officials avow vaccine's safety

The United States expanded its rollout of the newly approved COVID-19 vaccine to hundreds of additional distribution centers on Tuesday, inoculating thousands more healthcare workers in a mass immunization expected to reach the general public in the coming months. Distribution of the vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc and German partner BioNTech SE began on Monday, three days after it won U.S. emergency-use authorization, opening a new front in the battle against a pandemic claiming more than 2,400 U.S. lives a day.

Australia reports first local COVID-19 case in two weeks after airport worker tests positive

Australia's most populous state on Wednesday reported its first coronavirus case in nearly two weeks after an airport worker tested positive prompting authorities to suggest international flight crews should also quarantine after arriving. A 45-year old man who shuttles international airlines staff to the airport tested positive for COVID-19, New South Wales (NSW) state Health Minister Brad Hazzard told reporters.

Bird flu spreads to a quarter of Japan prefectures

Japan's worst bird flu outbreak on record spread to new farms this week and has been found in around a quarter of the country's 47 prefectures, with officials ordering more cullings. About 32,000 birds will be slaughtered and buried in Sukumo city in Kochi prefecture in southwestern Japan after avian influenza was discovered at an egg farm, the agriculture ministry said on Wednesday.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines

Google adds new drill-down view in Meet Quality Tool

New updates rolling out to Google Meet on Nest Hub Max

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maha: Woman with spinal TB & paraplegia gets new lease of life

A 21-year-old woman suffering from spinal tuberculosis with paraplegia has got a new lease of life following surgery at a Pune-based private hospital. Terming spinal TB with paraplegia as a rare case, Dr. Sriniwas Shintre, head of the ortho...

Kerala Agriculture Minister harvests vegetables to promote 'Subhiksha Keralam' programme

In order to promote Kerala Governments Subhiksha Keralam programme, started during the Covid-19 period for smooth coordination between existing agriculture schemes in the state, State Agriculture Minister VS Sunil Kumar on Tuesday harveste...

Rugby-England coach Jones cleared to continue advisory role in Japan

Eddie Jones has been cleared to continue as a consultant for Japanese Top League side Suntory Sungoliath after the Rugby Football Union said there is no conflict of interest despite England and Japan being drawn in the same 2023 World Cup p...

PM Modi recalls unwavering courage of armed forces on Vijay Diwas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday recalled the unwavering courage of our armed forces on the occasion of the Vijay Diwas, a historic day that made Bangladesh an independent country. Prime Minister said the unwavering courage of arme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020