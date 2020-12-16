Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID beds run short in St Petersburg as Russian vaccine rollout gathers pace

Authorities said 596 people had died from COVID-19 across the country in the past 24 hours. Data from the state statistics service showed that Russia recorded nearly 140,000 deaths in excess of the five-year average between April and October, including more than 50,000 in October.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 16-12-2020 15:34 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 15:24 IST
COVID beds run short in St Petersburg as Russian vaccine rollout gathers pace
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

St Petersburg is running out of hospital beds for COVID-19 patients, city authorities said, as one of around half a dozen firms licenced to produce Russia's Sputnik V vaccine began deliveries across the country.

Biotech group Biocad said on Wednesday it was supplying the shot as part of a national inoculation programme. More than 200,000 people in Russia have already been vaccinated against the disease. Russia is battling a second wave of the virus and, while authorities have so far relied on targeted curbs rather than imposing a second national lockdown to contain it, the Kremlin warned last week that St Petersburg was close to crossing a "red line".

Oleg Ergashev, deputy governor in the city - Russia's second largest and President Vladimir Putin's birthplace - said just 4% of the beds allocated to COVID patients were vacant. "We understand that additional capacities need to be deployed," he told local television late on Tuesday.

The city of around 5 million people has recorded more than 185,000 infections and 6,529 deaths since the start of the pandemic - compared with, respectively, more than 2,730,000 and 48,500 nationwide. Authorities said 596 people had died from COVID-19 across the country in the past 24 hours.

Data from the state statistics service showed that Russia recorded nearly 140,000 deaths in excess of the five-year average between April and October, including more than 50,000 in October. Epidemiologists say excess mortality is the best way of gauging the number to have died from a disease outbreak because it is internationally comparable.

Data published this week found Sputnik V, which was approved by Russian regulators in August after less than two months of human testing, to be 91.4% effective. Trials of the vaccine are ongoing in Belarus, the United Arab Emirates, Venezuela and India.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines

I dare BJP to change national anthem: Mamata Banerjee on MP Subramanian Swamy's letter to PM in this regard.

Google adds new drill-down view in Meet Quality Tool

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Erdogan says U.S. sanctions will not deter Turkey's defence industry

President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday U.S. sanctions imposed on Turkey over its acquisition of Russian defence systems will fail in what he said was their aim of deterring Ankaras defence industry efforts.In a televised video conferenc...

Gang of drug-peddlers busted with drugs worth Rs 1.15 crore

An inter-state gang of drug-peddlers has been arrested and contraband worth Rs 1.15 croreseized, police said on WednesdayThe four-member gang had stockpiled the consignment tosell it during the new year celebrations when the sleuths ofthe C...

AIFF announces candidature to host 2027 AFC Asian Cup

All India Football Federation AIFF on Wednesday formally announced its candidature to host the AFC Asian Cup 2027 and deliver a Brighter Future Together for football in India and across Asia. Unveiling its plans at the launch in the capital...

10 AC local services on CR's main line in Mumbai from Dec 17

Ten air-conditioned local train services will be operated on the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Kalyan section here from Thursday, replacing the ordinary suburban services, the Central Railway said. This is the first time that the Cen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020