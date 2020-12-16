COVID-19: MP's case count rises by 1,079, recoveries by 1,257

Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday reported 1,079 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the infection count to 2,26,788, health officials said. With eight more people succumbing to the viral infection, the overall death toll rose to 3,433, they said.

A total of 1,257 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, which pushed the state's recovery count to 2,11,025. Four persons died of infection in Indore, two in Bhopal and one each in Khargone and Vidisha, the official said.

Of 1,079 new cases, Indore accounted for 398 and Bhopal 179. The number of cases in Indore rose to 49,916, including 822 deaths, while Bhopal's case tally stood at 36,474 with 547 fatalities.

Indore now has 4,462 active cases, while this figure for Bhopal is 2,985. With 29,319 samples being tested in the state in the last 24 hours, the number of tests conducted so far rose to around 42.22 lakh.

The coronavirus figures of MP are as follows: Total cases 2,26,788, new cases 1,079, death toll 3,433, recovered 2,11,025, active cases 12,330, number of people tested so far 42,22,445..