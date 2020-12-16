Left Menu
Development News Edition

Turkey's daily COVID-19 deaths at record high 240 -health ministry

Turkey's daily coronavirus death toll hit a record 240 in the last 24 hours, bringing the total so far to 17,121, health ministry data showed on Wednesday. For four months, Ankara only reported daily symptomatic cases, but it has reported all cases since Nov. 25. The country has reported 1.928 million cases since the beginning of the pandemic in March, the data showed.

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 16-12-2020 22:26 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 22:14 IST
Turkey's daily COVID-19 deaths at record high 240 -health ministry
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Turkey's daily coronavirus death toll hit a record 240 in the last 24 hours, bringing the total so far to 17,121, health ministry data showed on Wednesday. Turkey also recorded 29,718 new coronavirus cases, including asymptomatic ones, in the last 24 hours. For four months, Ankara only reported daily symptomatic cases, but it has reported all cases since Nov. 25.

The country has reported 1.928 million cases since the beginning of the pandemic in March, the data showed. The government has imposed weekday curfews and full weekend lockdowns to curb the surge in infections.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines

I dare BJP to change national anthem: Mamata Banerjee on MP Subramanian Swamy's letter to PM in this regard.

Black Clover Chapter 276: Nacht vs Zenon, fights in Space Kingdom to continue

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Denmark will shut down completely during Christmas, New Year - PM

Denmark will impose a hard lockdown over Christmas and the New Year to limit the spread of COVID-19, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said on Wednesday.Shopping malls will close starting Thursday, and other stores, with the exception of sup...

India making efforts to deregulate economy to attract greater investments: Goyal

The government is making efforts to deregulate the economy with an aim to attract greater investments from across the world, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Wednesday. He said the government has opened up defence, manufa...

Wistron estimates damages between Rs 26-52 crore in Dec 12 violence at its Kolar plant

Taiwanese manufacturer Wistron, which makes Apple iPhones on Wednesday said that the damage in its factory unit in Kolars Narasapura due to the violence on December 12 amounted to between Rs 26 crore to Rs 52 crore and not the Rs 437 crore ...

Senior JD(S) MLC Horatti apologises to people for Council ruckus

A day after the Karnataka Legislative Council was rocked by unruly scenes, senior JDS leader and seven-time MLC Basavaraj Horatti on Wednesday tendered an apology to the people of the state on behalf of the entire House. Meanwhile, politica...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020