Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sydney residents told to stay home after COVID-19 cluster grows to 17

Australia has been cautiously opening its internal borders and easing social distancing curbs in recent weeks, due to low or no local cases in most of the eight states and territories. However, after the NSW authorities reported the new cluster, the government of Western Australia state ordered all travellers from NSW to self-isolate and get a COVID-19 test within 24 hours.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 17-12-2020 14:26 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 14:16 IST
Sydney residents told to stay home after COVID-19 cluster grows to 17
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Australia on Thursday scrambled to trace the source of new COVID-19 cases after a cluster was detected in the largest city of Sydney, where authorities urged hundreds of thousands of people to stay home and set up emergency testing centres.

After reporting two new cases of the novel coronavirus in Sydney's northern suburbs the previous day, the authorities said hours later the number had jumped to 17, prompting a request for all 250,000 residents in the city's Northern Beaches district to stay home for three days. People from outside the local government area were urged not to go there.

The outbreak brought an end to a two-week run without any locally acquired cases of the virus. Earlier this week, the state of New South Wales, of which Sydney is the capital, formally ended a work-from-home public health order due to low numbers of cases. "As a number of new cases are currently being interviewed, it is likely that a number of new venues will be identified and that people in the Northern Beaches may have attended these venues," the state health service said in a media release.

The state premier, Gladys Berejiklian, told reporters "we really want to get on top of this, we don't want this to concern us leading into the last few days before Christmas, and I'm just urging the public to remain as vigilant as ever". Australia has been cautiously opening its internal borders and easing social distancing curbs in recent weeks, due to low or no local cases in most of the eight states and territories.

However, after the NSW authorities reported the new cluster, the government of Western Australia state ordered all travellers from NSW to self-isolate and get a COVID-19 test within 24 hours. Australia has reported just over 28,000 coronavirus cases and 908 deaths since the pandemic began. Until Wednesday, most active cases in the country were returned overseas travelers in hotel quarantine.

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US plans new charges in 1988 Lockerbie airline bombing

The Justice Department plans to unseal new charges in the coming days in connection with the 1988 bombing of a Pan Am jet that exploded over Lockerbie, Scotland, killing 270 people, according to a person familiar with the case. The bombing ...

Cricket-Pakistan fast bowler Amir announces international retirement

Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir has announced his retirement from international cricket at the age of 28, the countrys cricket board PCB said on Thursday. Amir confirmed to the PCB chief executive that he has no desires or intentions of ...

Inter-ministerial panel on capital goods holds first meeting

The inter-ministerial committee for strengthening Indias capital goods sector constituted by the government last month held its first meeting on Wednesday, a top official said on Thursday. Heavy Industries Secretary Arun Goel, who heads the...

Narendra Firodia's LetsUp App Launches Streams With Holistic Lifestyle Coach, Luke Coutinho

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Business Wire India Narendra Firodias LetsUp App to launch Streams that will now allow netizens to access news curated from all over India, under one roof and allow celebrities, influencers experts reach maximum...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020