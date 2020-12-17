TN Governor interacts with people on COVID-19 measures

Coimbatore, Dec 17 (PTI): Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit took the people of Selvapuram here by surprise on Thursday when he alighted from the car and advised them on preventive measures against coronavirus. Purohit, who was here to attend the 41st convocation of Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, stopped his convoy after seeing some people moving about or shopping on the main road while going to the university after visiting the Sri Patteeshwaran Temple.

He then walked up to the members of the public and asked them to take preventive measure like wearing of masks, washing their hands and maintaining social distancing. Purohit interacted with some shopkeepers and customers too about their well being, official sources said.

The Governor himself had been infected with the virus and had recovered in August last..