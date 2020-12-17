Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pfizer hits snags registering vaccine for emergency use in Brazil -health minister

"We are thinking of accepting," Pazuello told senators at an audience to discuss vaccines. Pfizer said it was in talks with the Health Ministry but did not comment on the process with the health regulator Anvisa. Anvisa did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Brazil expects to receive some 24 million COVID-19 vaccines by January, Pazuello said.

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 17-12-2020 20:52 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 20:48 IST
Pfizer hits snags registering vaccine for emergency use in Brazil -health minister
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Pfizer is encountering difficulty in registering its COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use in Brazil due to the level of detail required by the regulator, Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello said on Thursday.

Pazuello said Pfizer had presented a variety of demands in order to close the deal to supply the vaccine to Brazil, including a waiver of liability in Brazil. "We are thinking of accepting," Pazuello told senators at an audience to discuss vaccines.

Pfizer said it was in talks with the Health Ministry but did not comment on the process with the health regulator Anvisa. Anvisa did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Brazil expects to receive some 24 million COVID-19 vaccines by January, Pazuello said. He said Brazil expected Pfizer to provide 500,000 of those doses next month, China's Sinovac to provide 9 million doses and AstraZeneca to provide 15 million doses.

Brazil expects to reach 37.7 million vaccine doses by February, with another 31 million doses arriving in March, the minister added.

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Somaliland cans female football tournament as un-Islamic

By Mohammed Omer GAROWE, Dec 17 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Somalias breakaway region of Somaliland said on Thursday it had cancelled its first womens football tournament as it fell foul of Islamic values, sparking outrage among womens rig...

Nayagarh girl's murder: youth accuses SIT chief of offering money for confessing to crime

In a twist to the ongoing probe into the kidnap and murder case of a 5-year-old girl in Odishas Nayagarh district, a resident of the victims village on Thursday alleged that the Special Investigation Team SIT chief offered him Rs 5 lakh to ...

Biden plans to nominate Michael Regan, senior North Carolina regulator, to lead EPA - sources

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden plans to nominate Michael Regan, North Carolinas top environmental regulator, to head the Environmental Protection Agency, a key element of his climate change policies, according to three sources with knowledg...

Ahead of polls, Assam CM directs officials to fill up govt vacancies on mission mode

Assam Chief Minister Sarbanand Sonowal on Thursday directed officials to fill up all existing vacancies in the government departments on a mission mode. The chief minister chaired a meeting to review the vacancies in different departments a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020