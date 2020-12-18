Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha reports 358 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths

Angul district recorded the highest of new cases at 52 followed by Khurda 36 and Balasore 35.Taking to twitter, the Health and Family Welfare department said Regret to inform the demise of four numbers of Covid positive patients while undergoing treatment in hospitals. One each patient succumbed to the infection in the districts of Khurda, Puri, Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara, he said.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 18-12-2020 12:31 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 12:28 IST
Odisha reports 358 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Odisha on Friday reported 358 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 3,25,505, while the death toll rose to 1,829 with four fresh fatalities, a health department official said. The new cases were detected in 27 of the state's 30 districts, with 208 of them reported from different quarantine centres, while the remaining 150 are local contact cases.

Three districts - Boudh, Kandhamal and Malkangiri, did not register any new cases during the last 24 hours, he said. Angul district recorded the highest of new cases at 52 followed by Khurda (36) and Balasore (35).

Taking to twitter, the Health and Family Welfare department said: ''Regret to inform the demise of four numbers of Covid positive patients while undergoing treatment in hospitals.'' One each patient succumbed to the infection in the districts of Khurda, Puri, Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara, he said. Of the total 1,829 fatalities reported so far in the state, Khurda district alone accounted for 312 deaths followed by Ganjam (246), Sundergarh (158), Cuttack (138) and Puri (112).

Twenty-five other districts reported fatalities below 100, he said. Apart from the 1,829 COVID-19 deaths, 53 people who were COVID-19 positive had also died due to cormorbidities.

Currently, Odisha has 3,039 active COVID-19 cases, while 3,20,584 patients have so far recovered from the infection. The state has tested 65.36 lakh sample for COVID-19 so far, including 33,809 on Thursday. Odisha's positivity rate stands at 4.98 per cent, the data released by the health and family welfare department said.

TRENDING

Netflix releases pictures from the set of Sex Education Season 3

Hyun Bin's co-star reveals 'unexpected' thing about him that reminds us of CLOY

Chromecast with Google TV to get Apple TV app early next year

Entertainment News Roundup: Roku to carry AT&T’s HBO Max streaming service; British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russian investigators resume probe into Nazi death squad's WWII atrocities

Moscow Russia, December 18 ANISputnik Russias prosecution office for the Kuban region announced on Friday that it was resuming, after a 48-year suspension, the probe into Nazi Sonderkommandos massacres of civilians, committed in the region ...

'AT Union Home secy may hold video conference with WB’s chief secy, DGP on Friday evening

Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla may have a video conference with West Bengals Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay and Director General of Police Virendra on Friday evening after they conveyed their inability to travel to the nationa...

Cold day condition to continue till tomorrow in Delhi: IMD

The minimum temperature in the national capital dropped to 4.4 degree Celsius on Friday morning and the cold wave condition will continue till Saturday, informed a top official from India Meteorological Department IMD. Talking to ANI, Anand...

COVID-19: Active infections slump to 3.13 lakh

The trend of exponential increase in Indias total COVID-19 recoveries continues with the number of people who have recuperated from the disease crossing a crucial peak of 95 lakh, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday. The total recovere...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020