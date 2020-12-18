Odisha reports 358 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths

Odisha on Friday reported 358 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 3,25,505, while the death toll rose to 1,829 with four fresh fatalities, a health department official said. The new cases were detected in 27 of the state's 30 districts, with 208 of them reported from different quarantine centres, while the remaining 150 are local contact cases.

Three districts - Boudh, Kandhamal and Malkangiri, did not register any new cases during the last 24 hours, he said. Angul district recorded the highest of new cases at 52 followed by Khurda (36) and Balasore (35).

Taking to twitter, the Health and Family Welfare department said: ''Regret to inform the demise of four numbers of Covid positive patients while undergoing treatment in hospitals.'' One each patient succumbed to the infection in the districts of Khurda, Puri, Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara, he said. Of the total 1,829 fatalities reported so far in the state, Khurda district alone accounted for 312 deaths followed by Ganjam (246), Sundergarh (158), Cuttack (138) and Puri (112).

Twenty-five other districts reported fatalities below 100, he said. Apart from the 1,829 COVID-19 deaths, 53 people who were COVID-19 positive had also died due to cormorbidities.

Currently, Odisha has 3,039 active COVID-19 cases, while 3,20,584 patients have so far recovered from the infection. The state has tested 65.36 lakh sample for COVID-19 so far, including 33,809 on Thursday. Odisha's positivity rate stands at 4.98 per cent, the data released by the health and family welfare department said.