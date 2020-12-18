Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sex hormones, chromosomes behind better COVID-19 outcomes in women than men, study says

Due to gender issues, women face more risk, so its reassuring to know that their outcomes are not any worse in fact they are clearly better than mens, Oudit said.The researchers said they are trying to understand how manipulating ACE2 levels might help COVID-19 patients, to prevent infection by blocking the enzyme or to protect the cardiovascular system, lungs and kidneys by enhancing it.

PTI | Toronto | Updated: 18-12-2020 16:51 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 16:31 IST
Sex hormones, chromosomes behind better COVID-19 outcomes in women than men, study says
Representative Picture. Image Credit: Pxhere

Women face less severe complications and a lower risk of dying from COVID-19 than men due to the presence of hormones and chromosomes that contribute to a stronger immune response in female patients, according to a study. The research, published in the American Journal of Physiology-Heart and Circulatory Physiology, highlights how the sex differences in COVID-19 are linked to ACE2, an enzyme that acts as the receptor allowing SARS-CoV-2 virus to enter the body.

ACE2 is also key in protecting against cardiovascular, lung and kidney diseases, the researchers said. ''Because of their chromosomes, women have two copies of the ACE2 gene and men have only one copy,'' said senior study author Gavin Oudit, professor at the University of Alberta in Canada.

''This does not seem to make women more susceptible to COVID-19 infection, but it does protect them from the complications associated with the virus,'' Oudit said. ACE2 is an X chromosome-linked gene, Oudit explained.

To avoid duplication, one X chromosome tends to be inactivated, however, due to its location ACE2 escapes inactivation. This means women have twice as many active genetic instructions to make ACE2, he said. Another gene that is twice as strong in women due to this X-inactivation escape is called Toll-like receptor seven, a key part of the innate immune system.

''The stronger presence of Toll-like receptor seven in women explains why women's immune systems are stronger than men's and can tolerate virus infection better, including the common cold,'' said Oudit, adding ''the man-cold phenomenon is real.'' The study found that men face more severe illness and poorer outcomes around the world, even when women likely face more exposure to SARS-CoV-2 than men. ''Due to gender issues, women face more risk, so it's reassuring to know that their outcomes are not any worse; in fact they are clearly better than men's,'' Oudit said.

The researchers said they are trying to understand how manipulating ACE2 levels might help COVID-19 patients, to prevent infection by blocking the enzyme or to protect the cardiovascular system, lungs and kidneys by enhancing it. ''We need to look at the factors that are responsible for better outcomes for everyone, taking sex differences into consideration when we test new therapies and provide COVID-19 care,'' Oudit said.

TRENDING

Netflix releases pictures from the set of Sex Education Season 3

Hyun Bin's co-star reveals 'unexpected' thing about him that reminds us of CLOY

Chromecast with Google TV to get Apple TV app early next year

Entertainment News Roundup: Roku to carry AT&T’s HBO Max streaming service; British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

28 lakh high-risk people will be vaccinated for COVID in first 3 phases in J-K

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has draw an elaborate plan for COVID-19 vaccination programme and 28 lakh high-risk people will be inoculated in the first three phases across the union territory, officials said on Friday. Approximately...

UK agency agrees not to photograph Duchess of Sussex, family

A news and photography agency has agreed not to take pictures of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their son, Archie, the High Court in London was told at a hearing Friday. The agreement is part of a settlement between the former Meghan Ma...

Rupee rises by 3 paise to 73.56 on forex inflows, weak dollar

The rupee appreciated by 3 paise to close at 73.56 against the US dollar on Friday amid sustained foreign fund inflows and positive domestic equities. Traders said weakness in the American currency in the overseas market supported the domes...

Uttarakhand CM Rawat tests positive for COVID-19

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said he tested positive for COVID-19 on FridayI had undergone a coronavirus test today and my report has come out positive. I am well and have no symptoms. So on the advice of doctors, I will...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020