Left Menu
Development News Edition

One more COVID death in UP's Muzaffarnagar, 40 new cases

The 66-year-old coronavirus positive man, who was admitted to the Muzaffarnagar Medical College on December 6 and shifted to a hospital in Ghaziabad a day later, died on Friday, they said.The fresh cases brought the number of active COVID-19 cases to 440 in the district, the officials said.

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 18-12-2020 19:09 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 19:09 IST
One more COVID death in UP's Muzaffarnagar, 40 new cases

The death toll from COVID-19 rose to 98 in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district on Friday after another fatality, while the infection count climbed to 7,642 with 40 more people testing positive for the virus, officials said. The 66-year-old coronavirus positive man, who was admitted to the Muzaffarnagar Medical College on December 6 and shifted to a hospital in Ghaziabad a day later, died on Friday, they said.

The fresh cases brought the number of active COVID-19 cases to 440 in the district, the officials said. According to District Magistrate Selva Kumari J, results of 815 samples were received on Friday. The DM said 40 more people recovered from COVID-19, taking the number of recoveries to 7,110 in the district.

TRENDING

Netflix releases pictures from the set of Sex Education Season 3

Hyun Bin's co-star reveals 'unexpected' thing about him that reminds us of CLOY

Chromecast with Google TV to get Apple TV app early next year

Entertainment News Roundup: Roku to carry AT&T’s HBO Max streaming service; British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FM promises 'never before' like Union Budget

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday promised a never before like Union Budget as the government looks to steer the pandemic-battered economy and push growth. While investment in health, medical Research Development RD and develop...

AIMIM leader fires at rival group, injures 3 in Telangana

A district-level AIMIM leader allegedly shot at and injured three people, one of them seriously, with his licensed revolver during a fight between two groups here on Friday, police said. A petty squabble turned into an altercation following...

J-K: Final phase of DDC polls on Saturday; voting to be held in 28 constituencies

The staggered voting for the maiden District Development Council DDC elections in Jammu and Kashmir will conclude on Saturday as 28 constituencies are set to go for polling in the eighth and final phase. Voting will also be held for 369 vac...

Senior China diplomat urges U.S. to stop 'arbitrary suppression' of Chinese companies

The United States should choose dialogue and consultation with China instead of pursuing unacceptable unilateral sanctions against Chinese companies, Chinas State Councillor and foreign minister Wang Yi said on Friday. Washington is adding ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020