Bengal reports 42 more COVID-19 deaths, 2,239 new cases

The COVID-19 death toll in West Bengal rose to 9,277 on Friday as 42 more people succumbed to the disease, the health department said in a bulletin. The state registered 2,239 new cornavirus cases, pushing the tally to 5,32,695, it said.

According to the bulletin, the total number of recoveries reached 5,04,353 as 2,729 people were cured of the disease during the day. The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state currently stands at 94.68 per cent.

West Bengal now has 19,065 active cases, the bulletin said. North 24 Parganas reported the maximum number of new fatalities at 16, followed by Kolkata at 10, Nadia and Howrah at four each. The remaining deaths were registered in several other districts.

The fresh cases included 595 in Kolkata and 524 in North 24 Parganas. Over 66.23 lakh samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state so far, including 42,355 on Friday, the bulletin added.