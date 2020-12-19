Left Menu
India surpasses somber milestone of 1 cr COVID-19 cases as 25152 infections added; 347 more die

Indias COVID-19 caseload surpassed the somber one-crore mark Saturday, adding 10 lakh cases in nearly a month, while the total number of recoveries surged to 95.50 lakh, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2020 10:10 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 10:05 IST
Representative picture. Image Credit: Unsplash

India's COVID-19 caseload surpassed the somber one-crore mark Saturday, adding 10 lakh cases in nearly a month, while the total number of recoveries surged to 95.50 lakh, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The country's COVID-19 case tally had surpassed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, and surpassed 90 lakh on November 20. The health ministry's data updated at 8 am on Saturday showed the total number of cases mounted to 1,00,04,599, and the death toll to 1,45,136 with the virus claiming 347 more lives in a span of 24 hours. However, the COVID-19 case fatality rate has further declined to 1.45 per cent.

There are 3,08,751 active cases in the country which constitute 3.08 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, a cumulative 16,00,90,514 coronavirus samples have been tested up to 19th December, 11,71,868 of them on Friday.

