Ladakh records one more COVID-19 death, nine new cases

PTI | Leh | Updated: 19-12-2020 11:48 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 11:46 IST
Ladakh records one more COVID-19 death, nine new cases
Ladakh has recorded one more coronavirus-related death and nine fresh cases, taking the infection tally to 9,252 and death toll to 124, officials said on Saturday

With this death, the fatality figure in Leh district reached 81, while rest of the 43 COVID-related deaths had taken place in Kargil district since the outbreak of the disease in March

The officials said 32 COVID patients were discharged after successful treatment, taking the number of recovered patients to 8,654, which is 94 per cent of the total cases in the Union Territory, while the active number of cases dropped to 474 -- 381 in Leh and 93 in Kargil.

