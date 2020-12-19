Left Menu
Development News Edition

Moderna begins distributing second COVID-19 vaccine - U.S. army general

Reuters | Updated: 19-12-2020 22:02 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 21:50 IST
Moderna begins distributing second COVID-19 vaccine - U.S. army general
The second COVID-19 vaccine approved for use by U.S. regulators will reach healthcare providers by as early as Monday, Perna said, adding that delivery of the first 20 million doses of vaccines made by Moderna and Pfizer Inc could be pushed back until the first week of January. Image Credit: Facebook

Moderna Inc and partners have begun distributing its COVID-19 vaccine with trucks expected to start rolling out to more than 3,700 U.S. locations on Sunday, U.S. Army General Gustave Perna said on a Saturday press call.

The second COVID-19 vaccine approved for use by U.S. regulators will reach healthcare providers by as early as Monday, Perna said, adding that delivery of the first 20 million doses of vaccines made by Moderna and Pfizer Inc could be pushed back until the first week of January.

TRENDING

Haikyuu!! Season 5 can possibly be out in summer 2021, what more we know

One Piece Chapter 999 spoilers: Title revealed, flashback about Ace, release set on Dec 20

Unilever to resume advertising on Facebook, Twitter in U.S.

Ericsson, Swisscom pave way for 5G SA commercialization in Europe

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ICMS launched by Delhi Police to fast track processing of complaints

In order to enhance the public grievance redressal system, the Delhi Police has launched an Integrated Complaint Management System with focus on fast tracking the processing of complaints and information flow to citizens. The Delhi Police s...

MoU with SIDBI to boost MSME sector in Assam

The industries and commerce department of Assam Saturday signed a memorandum of understanding MoU with Small Industries Development Bank of India SIDBI to boost the MSME sector in the state. According to the MoU, a project management unit P...

Thousands protest in Sudan in call for faster reform

Thousands of Sudanese protesters took to the streets of the capital Khartoum and its twin city Omdurman on Saturday, demanding an acceleration of reforms on the second anniversary of the start of an uprising that ousted Omar al-Bashir. The ...

Ashok Arjunrao Jagtap appointed as new Mumbai Congress president

The Congress party on Saturday appointed Maharashtra Member of Legislative Council MLC Ashok Arjunrao Jagtap Bhai Jagtap as the president of Mumbai Regional Congress Committee replacing the outgoing president Eknath Gaikwad. The party has a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020