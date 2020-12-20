Left Menu
Britain reports 35,928 new COVID-19 cases, highest daily rise so far

Reuters | Britain | Updated: 20-12-2020 21:59 IST | Created: 20-12-2020 21:54 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The number of COVID-19 cases in Britain surged by 35,928 on Sunday, official data showed, the highest daily rise since the start of the pandemic.

There were also 326 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, lower than the 534 recorded on Saturday. The government has toughened restrictions in London and southeast England to try to curb the spread of a new, fast-spreading variant of the virus.

