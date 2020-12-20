Left Menu
COVID: 12 more deaths, 337 new cases in Punjab

There are 5,618 active COVID-19 cases in the state currently, according to a medical bulletin.Ludhiana and Jalandhar reported 57 new cases each while Mohali recorded 38. A total of 36,75,493 samples have been collected for testing for COVID-19 so far in the state, the bulletin said.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 20-12-2020 22:20 IST | Created: 20-12-2020 22:09 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The COVID-19 death toll rose to 5,201 with 12 more fatalities in Punjab on Sunday, while 337 fresh cases took the tally to 1,63,042 in the state. There are 5,618 active COVID-19 cases in the state currently, according to a medical bulletin.

Ludhiana and Jalandhar reported 57 new cases each while Mohali recorded 38. A total of 544 coronavirus patients were discharged from various hospitals, taking the total number of people cured of the disease to 1,52,223, according to the bulletin.

Thirteen critical patients are on ventilator support, while 97 are on oxygen support, it added. A total of 36,75,493 samples have been collected for testing for COVID-19 so far in the state, the bulletin said. PTI CHS VSD RC

