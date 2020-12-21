Health News Roundup: New coronavirus strain; COVID-19 vaccinations in Chile and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

France reports 12,799 new confirmed COVID-19 cases overnight

France reported 12,799 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours on Sunday, pushing the total of infections resulting from the new coronavirus to 2,473,354. There were 131 deaths, bringing the total to 60,549.

European neighbours shut doors to Britain amid alarm over new coronavirus strain

Britain's European neighbours began closing their doors to travellers from the United Kingdom on Sunday amid alarm about a rapidly spreading strain of coronavirus that has caused cases to soar there. France said it would bar all people coming from the United Kingdom for 48 hours from Sunday night, including freight carriers, whether by road, air, sea or rail.

U.S. CDC reports 315,260 deaths from coronavirus

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Sunday reported 17,592,760 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 201,490 from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 2,624 to 315,260. The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on Dec. 19 versus its previous report a day earlier.

Frontline essential should be next in line for U.S. COVID vaccines, CDC advisers say

A U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel on Sunday recommended frontline essential workers and persons 75 years and older should be next in line to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. The frontline group includes 30 million workers such as first responders, teachers, food and agriculture, manufacturing, U.S. Postal Service, public transit, and grocery store workers.

Germany has not yet identified coronavirus mutation reported in Britain - minister

Germany has not detected the new coronavirus strain that has been identified in Britain, Health Minister Jens Spahn told public broadcaster ARD on Sunday. "It (the mutation) has not yet been identified in Germany," Spahn said, adding that all flights from the United Kingdom will be suspended from midnight. "But of course we take the reports from Britain very seriously."

Italy has patient with new strain of virus found in Britain

Italy has detected a patient infected with the new strain of the coronavirus also found in Britain, the health ministry said on Sunday. The patient and his partner returned from the United Kingdom in the last few days with a flight that landed at Rome's Fiumicino airport and were now in isolation, the ministry said.

U.S. officials eye new COVID-19 strain in UK, urge vigilance

The United States is monitoring the new strain of COVID-19 emerging in the United Kingdom, multiple U.S. officials said on Sunday, adding that it was unclear whether the mutated variant had made its way to America. "We don't know yet. We are, of course... looking very carefully into this," U.S. COVID-19 vaccine program head Dr. Moncef Slaoui told CNN's "State of the Union" program.

U.S. COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan in focus as Moderna shots leave warehouses

The United States will recommend on Sunday who will be next in line to get inoculated as the distribution of the second approved coronavirus vaccine began with shipments of Moderna Inc's leaving warehouses for healthcare facilities across the country. Companies and industry groups are lobbying to get their U.S. workers classified as essential, entitled to vaccines immediately after healthcare professionals and long-term care facility residents.

Chile says COVID-19 vaccinations could start over the week ahead

Doses of the coronavirus vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc could start being deployed in Chile as early as next week, with the first round of injections going to health care workers, President Sebastian Pinera said on Sunday. The Chilean health regulator reported on Wednesday that it had approved emergency use of the vaccine. That same day Pinera said that the laboratory had confirmed that it would send the first 20,000 doses before the end of the month.

Tougher UK coronavirus curbs may last some time, health minister suggests

London and southeast England may stay under tighter curbs for some time to stem a fast-spreading new coronavirus strain, Britain's health minister suggested on Sunday, as COVID-19 cases surged by a record number for one day. The government faced criticism for abruptly scrapping plans to ease restrictions for Christmas and imposing an effective lockdown on more than 16 million people. Health minister Matt Hancock defended the decision, saying evidence showing the new strain was causing spiralling cases had forced the action.