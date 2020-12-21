Scotland's Sturgeon calls for extension to Brexit transition period

Scotland's Sturgeon calls for extension to Brexit transition periodReuters | London | Updated: 21-12-2020 03:48 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 03:48 IST
Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon called on British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to seek an extension to a post-Brexit transition period with the European Union because of the need to tackle a new coronavirus strain.
"It's now imperative that (the) PM seeks an agreement to extend the Brexit transition period. The new COVID strain - and the various implications of it - means we face a profoundly serious situation, and it demands our 100% attention," she said on Twitter.
"It would be unconscionable to compound it with Brexit."
