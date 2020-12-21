Left Menu
Indore reports 386 new Covid-19 cases, tally at 51,949

As many as 386 new coronavirus cases were reported in Indore on Sunday, according to the Chief Medical and Health Officer Poornima Gadaria.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 21-12-2020 08:35 IST
As many as 386 new coronavirus cases were reported in Indore on Sunday, according to the Chief Medical and Health Officer Poornima Gadaria. The overall cases in the district have now reached 51,949, while the cumulative death toll climbed to 840.

So far 47,031 have been discharged after recovering from the disease. Meanwhile, with 26,624 new Covid-19 cases recorded in the last 24 hours, India's total coronavirus cases reached 1,00,31,223, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). (ANI)

