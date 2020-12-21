Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Reuters | Updated: 21-12-2020 12:00 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 11:39 IST
FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Several countries across the globe banned passenger flights from the United Kingdom, alarmed by the detection of a new, fast-spreading coronavirus strain in the country that prompted authorities to lock down more than 16 million people.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news.

EUROPE * British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will chair an emergency response meeting on Monday to discuss international travel, in particular the flow of freight in and out of Britain.

* Italy has detected a patient infected with the new strain of the coronavirus also found in Britain, the health ministry said. * Millions of mink in Denmark that were ordered to be culled in early November after hundreds of farms suffered outbreaks of the coronavirus will be dug up from mass graves after some had resurfaced.

AMERICAS * An advisory panel recommended U.S. frontline essential workers and people 75 and older should be next in line to get inoculated as the distribution of Moderna Inc's vaccine, the second approved coronavirus vaccine, began across the country.

* Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said that he did not think the world's rush for a vaccine was justified because the pandemic is in his view coming to an end. * The United States is monitoring the new strain of COVID-19 emerging in the United Kingdom, multiple U.S. officials said, adding that it was unclear whether the mutated variant had made its way to America.

ASIA-PACIFIC * Australia's most populous state reported its lowest one-day rise in new COVID-19 cases in three days, stoking cautious optimism that authorities have contained an outbreak in Sydney's northern beachside suburbs.

* South Korea recorded its highest daily death toll from the coronavirus, as a surge in infections strains the health system and prompted police raids on venues suspected of violating social distancing rules. * Thailand began testing tens of thousands of people for coronavirus and extended curbs on movement, a day after locking down a province following the country's worst outbreak yet.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * The total number of coronavirus cases in Africa crossed 2.5 million on Saturday, according to a Reuters tally, as a second wave of infections hits the continent.

* Israel kicked off a coronavirus vaccination drive with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu invoking the Bible and the 1969 lunar landing as he got the country's first injection. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Europe's medicines regulator will on Monday assess the COVID-19 vaccine jointly developed by U.S. company Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech, with a green light to put Europe on course to start inoculations within a week. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Asian stocks faltered and sterling slid as unease over a new coronavirus strain that was shutting much of the United Kingdom offset news that a deal had finally been struck on a long-awaited U.S. stimulus bill. * U.S. congressional leaders reached agreement on a $900 billion package to provide the first new aid in months to an economy and individuals battered by the surging coronavirus pandemic, with votes likely on Monday.

* Japan's cabinet approved a record $1.03 trillion budget draft for the next fiscal year starting in April 2021, as the coronavirus and stimulus spending put pressure on already dire public finances. * A bipartisan legislative deal unveiled by U.S. lawmakers on Sunday will grant U.S. airlines $15 billion in new payroll assistance that will allow them to return more than 32,000 furloughed workers to payrolls through March 31, sources briefed on the matter told Reuters.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Cold wave conditions in Rajasthan, Mount Abu coldest at 1.5 deg Celsius

Entertainment News Roudnup: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Thai artists shoot for global audience and more

M-cap of eight of top-10 most valued companies zoom Rs 1.25 lakh cr; HDFC, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Makers unveil new poster of 'KGF: Chapter 2,' teaser to follow on Jan 8

Marking the second release anniversary of action-drama KGF Chapter 1, filmmaker Prashanth Neel on Monday released a new poster of KGF Chapter 2. Neel took to Twitter to share the new poster featuring the franchise lead Yash and also shared ...

Honor V40 design revealed; sports dual punch-hole display, circular camera module

Honor is gearing up to launch the V40 series, the successor to the V30 series, in China very soon. The series is said to have four models- Honor V40, V40 Pro, V40Pro and a special edition.Now, a fresh leak has revealed the design of the upc...

No significant impact on company, says Wistron on iPhone manufacturing plant violence in Karnataka

Taiwanese contract manufacturer for Apple Inc., Wistron Corp. has said that the recent violence at its facility in Karnataka will not cause significant impact to the company. Workers at the Wistrons iPhone manufacturing plant at Narsapura i...

Nepal PM's 'constitutional coup' challenged in court

Opponents of Nepals prime minister turned to the Supreme Court on Monday to challenge his dissolution of parliament and the calling of an election, denouncing it as a constitutional coup.Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Olis dissolution of parlia...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020