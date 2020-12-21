French Health Minister: COVID-19 vaccines should work against new strain of virus
"In theory, there is no reason to think that the vaccine should not be effective," Veran said. Over the weekend, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson imposed an effective lockdown on more than 16 million people in England and reversed plans to ease curbs over Christmas, saying Britain was dealing with a new coronavirus strain up to 70% more transmissible than the original.Reuters | Paris | Updated: 21-12-2020 13:38 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 13:10 IST
French Health Minister Olivier Veran told Europe 1 radio on Monday that current COVID-19 vaccines should work against a new strain of the virus, recently found in the United Kingdom. "In theory, there is no reason to think that the vaccine should not be effective," Veran said.
Over the weekend, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson imposed an effective lockdown on more than 16 million people in England and reversed plans to ease curbs over Christmas, saying Britain was dealing with a new coronavirus strain up to 70% more transmissible than the original. Johnson and his scientific advisors nevertheless said they believe vaccines will still be effective, and added that the new strain is not more deadly or more serious in terms of the illness caused.
- READ MORE ON:
- Johnson
- British
- Olivier Veran
- French
- Boris Johnson
ALSO READ
UK cabinet to back Johnson over no-deal Brexit -The Times
UK's Johnson wants ex-PM Cameron to lead COP26 climate summit, ITV reports
Downing St denies report PM Johnson wants Cameron to lead climate summit
British mip-caps fall over no-deal Brexit fears
British mip-caps fall over no-deal Brexit fears