Left Menu
Development News Edition

Roadside bomb kills prison doctors in Afghan capital

A roadside bomb killed at least five prison doctors and health workers in the Afghan capital on Tuesday while they were on their way to the country's largest jail, officials said. After decades of war, Afghanistan's public health system has been overwhelmed by casualties from the violence and a rising number of COVID-19 infections. Afghanistan has reported 16 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours.

Reuters | Kabul | Updated: 22-12-2020 16:31 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 16:26 IST
Roadside bomb kills prison doctors in Afghan capital
Representative Picture Image Credit: ANI

A roadside bomb killed at least five prison doctors and health workers in the Afghan capital on Tuesday while they were on their way to the country's largest jail, officials said. The Taliban said they were not involved in the attack as the five were on their way to the sprawling Pul-i-Charkhi prison housing hundreds of prisoners, including scores of Taliban insurgents.

There has been a rising number of killings by small, magnetic bombs placed under vehicles, many blamed on the Taliban despite peace talks aimed at ending two decades of war. Three doctors, two of them women, working to control the spread of the coronavirus in the jail were among the dead, said Masooma Jafari, a spokeswoman for the health ministry.

"It is saddening and far from expectations today the enemy of humanity targeted our health workers, who are known as peace-keepers," said Jafri. After decades of war, Afghanistan's public health system has been overwhelmed by casualties from the violence and a rising number of COVID-19 infections.

Afghanistan has reported 16 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours.

Also Read: 2 Afghan security personnel killed in Taliban attack on military base

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes "next level" battery technology - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mutated SARS-CoV-2 strain detected in UK has no impact on potential of emerging vaccines: Govt

There is no cause of concern or panic over the mutated variant of SARS-CoV-2 detected in the UK, the government said on Tuesday, noting that no similar or significant mutation has been seen yet in the coronavirus strain in India. Addressing...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks recover as U.S. stimulus offsets angst over new coronavirus strain

Stocks rebounded on Tuesday, with Washingtons approval of an 892 billion pandemic relief package helping them recover some of the losses caused by fears over a highly infectious new strain of COVID-19. The Euro STOXX 600 added 0.8, its bigg...

Sports Highlights

The following are the topexpected stories at 1730 hours EXPECTED STORIES Report of ISL match between Odisha FC and NorthEast United at Bambolim. STORIES ON THE WIRE SPO-CRI-AGM-CAC New CAC formed at AGM will conduct interview of selectors B...

New COVID-19 strain:Maha CM asks state machinery to stay alert

With a new variant of coronavirus spreading in the UK, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday asked the state machinery to remain alert and increase number of tests in the state. According to an official statement, Thackeray...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020