Left Menu
Development News Edition

New coronavirus strain still not found in India - health official

Reuters | Bengaluru | Updated: 22-12-2020 16:48 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 16:40 IST
New coronavirus strain still not found in India - health official
Representative picture. Image Credit: Unsplash

The new more transmissible strain of the coronavirus detected in Britain has not yet been found in India, a senior government official said on Tuesday, as health authorities prepared to screen all passengers arriving from the United Kingdom since Nov. 25.

V.K. Paul, a top COVID-19 adviser to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said the new virus strain would have no impact on vaccines being developed in India.

India has suspended all flights from Britain starting Wednesday until the end of the year.

Also Read: India has been through ups and downs in 2020; things improve fast: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at FICCI Annual Convention.

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes "next level" battery technology - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mutated SARS-CoV-2 strain detected in UK has no impact on potential of emerging vaccines: Govt

There is no cause of concern or panic over the mutated variant of SARS-CoV-2 detected in the UK, the government said on Tuesday, noting that no similar or significant mutation has been seen yet in the coronavirus strain in India. Addressing...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks recover as U.S. stimulus offsets angst over new coronavirus strain

Stocks rebounded on Tuesday, with Washingtons approval of an 892 billion pandemic relief package helping them recover some of the losses caused by fears over a highly infectious new strain of COVID-19. The Euro STOXX 600 added 0.8, its bigg...

Sports Highlights

The following are the topexpected stories at 1730 hours EXPECTED STORIES Report of ISL match between Odisha FC and NorthEast United at Bambolim. STORIES ON THE WIRE SPO-CRI-AGM-CAC New CAC formed at AGM will conduct interview of selectors B...

New COVID-19 strain:Maha CM asks state machinery to stay alert

With a new variant of coronavirus spreading in the UK, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday asked the state machinery to remain alert and increase number of tests in the state. According to an official statement, Thackeray...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020