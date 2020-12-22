611 more test positive for COVID-19 in U'khand

Uttarakhand's COVID-19 tally rose to 87,376 on Tuesday with 611 more people testing positive for the virus while 13 more infected patients died, officials said. Dehradun district reported the highest number of 237 cases followed by Nainital (101), Almora (49), Uttarkashi (43), Haridwar (35) among others, a state health department bulletin said

Meanwhile, the COVID-19-related death toll in the state rose to 1,439 with 13 more deaths, the bulletin said

A total of 79,341 infected people have recuperated, 1,084 have migrated out of the state and 5,512 are under treatment, it said.