Left Menu
Development News Edition

611 more test positive for COVID-19 in U'khand

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 22-12-2020 22:14 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 22:14 IST
611 more test positive for COVID-19 in U'khand

Uttarakhand's COVID-19 tally rose to 87,376 on Tuesday with 611 more people testing positive for the virus while 13 more infected patients died, officials said. Dehradun district reported the highest number of 237 cases followed by Nainital (101), Almora (49), Uttarkashi (43), Haridwar (35) among others, a state health department bulletin said

Meanwhile, the COVID-19-related death toll in the state rose to 1,439 with 13 more deaths, the bulletin said

A total of 79,341 infected people have recuperated, 1,084 have migrated out of the state and 5,512 are under treatment, it said.

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes "next level" battery technology - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ITBP officials rescue two wild deer from Haryana's Panchkula

Indo Tibetan Border Police ITBP officials on Tuesday rescued two wild deer in the vicinity of National Training Centre for Dogs and Animals NTCDA at Bhanu area in Panchkula district of Haryana.The rescued animals including a Sambar deer wer...

Tableware fit for a Queen goes up for auction

Miniature tableware designed for a royal dolls house at Britains Windsor Castle went up for auction on Tuesday along with a full sized dinner service made for French emperor Napoleon Bonaparte. The sale, by the British company that created ...

Maha govt issues SOP for arrivals from Europe, Middle-East, South Africa

The Maharashtra government has come out with a standard operating protocol SOP for dealing with passengers arriving from Europe, South Africa, and the Middle-East amid concerns over the detection of a new variant of coronavirus in the UK. A...

Putin beefs up protections for former Russian presidents

President Vladimir Putin signed laws on Tuesday granting former Russian presidents expanded immunity from prosecution and allowing them to become senators for life in the upper house of parliament once they leave the Kremlin.The new laws fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020