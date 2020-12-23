Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russia halts uptake of new volunteers in Sputnik V vaccine trial - TASS

Russia's Health Ministry said on Wednesday it was halting the uptake of new volunteers in its main trial of the Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19, the TASS news agency reported. Earlier on Wednesday, the vaccine's developers at the Gamaleya Institute said they felt it was no longer ethical to administer a placebo to volunteers now that the vaccine, approved for domestic use back in August, was being rolled out to the public.

Reuters | Updated: 23-12-2020 19:06 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 19:06 IST
Russia halts uptake of new volunteers in Sputnik V vaccine trial - TASS

Russia's Health Ministry said on Wednesday it was halting the uptake of new volunteers in its main trial of the Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19, the TASS news agency reported.

Earlier on Wednesday, the vaccine's developers at the Gamaleya Institute said they felt it was no longer ethical to administer a placebo to volunteers now that the vaccine, approved for domestic use back in August, was being rolled out to the public. The ministry said it had already vaccinated more than 31,000 volunteers as part of the Moscow-based trial, a quarter of whom received placebos.

In a separate statement, the ministry said it did not plan on "unblinding" the trial - telling trial participants whether they received a placebo shot or the Sputnik V vaccine - at this stage of the trials, TASS reported. Russia in August became the first country to grant regulatory approval to a COVID-19 vaccine, and began inoculating a small number of people considered high-risk while the trial was still under way. It ramped up the programme in December and over 200,000 people have now been inoculated.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn’t possible in Dec 2020

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

Zero-touch enrollment now available on Lenovo Chrome OS devices

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 22

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

All arrangements in place for urban local body elections in Kangra: Official

The nomination process for the urban local body elections in Kangra will start from Thursday with preparations in place as per COVID-19 protocol, an official said. Kangra District Election Officer cum Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Kumar Prajap...

COVID-19:Karnataka imposes night curfew from Dec 24 till Jan 1

The Karnataka government on Wednesday said night curfew will be imposed between 11 pm to 5 am from December 24 till January 1 across the state as a precautionary measure in line with the Centres advice, amid concerns over a new COVID-19 var...

EU makes preparations to put in place any UK trade deal from Jan. 1 - sources

European Union member states have started to prepare procedures to put in place a new trade deal with Britain from Jan. 1, if one is agreed, three diplomatic sources in the bloc told Reuters on Wednesday. During a meeting with the EUs execu...

Rugby-London Irish's Boxing Day game at Bath called off due to COVID-19 cases

London Irishs Boxing Day match at Bath has been called off after some of their players tested positive for COVID-19 and others showed symptoms, Premiership Rugby said on Wednesday. The Premiership statement did not reveal the names or numbe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020