Left Menu
Development News Edition

Africa needs about $9 billion for COVID-19 vaccines, access is big problem -Afreximbank

Africa needs about $9 billion to finance enough of COVID-19 vaccines to halt the pandemic on the continent, but a bigger problem is accessing that supply amid the global race for doses, an African Export Import Bank official said on Wednesday. Hippolyte Fofack, Afreximbank chief economist, told Reuters the Cairo-based bank and other development finance institutions are working with the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to obtain vaccines for the novel coronavirus.

Reuters | Bangui | Updated: 23-12-2020 19:55 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 19:52 IST
Africa needs about $9 billion for COVID-19 vaccines, access is big problem -Afreximbank
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Africa needs about $9 billion to finance enough of COVID-19 vaccines to halt the pandemic on the continent, but a bigger problem is accessing that supply amid the global race for doses, an African Export Import Bank official said on Wednesday.

Hippolyte Fofack, Afreximbank chief economist, told Reuters the Cairo-based bank and other development finance institutions are working with the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to obtain vaccines for the novel coronavirus. But African nations cannot compete with wealthier governments that have secured huge supplies of inoculations, he said.

"If the supply of COVID-19 vaccines is left to (the) market, many developing countries will be essentially rationed out of it, Africa included," he said. "The key constraint is the supply of vaccines. Even if Africa had 100 billion dollars, we will not be able to access enough doses." He said African countries will need to ask wealthy governments for excess vaccines.

Afreximbank estimates that Africa will need to spend about $5.8 billion on purchasing vaccines and about $3.3 billion to deliver them to reach the target of vaccinating at least 60% of 1.3 billion Africans beginning in 2021. Some funding will come from COVAX, a global alliance co-led by the World Health Organisation that aims to secure fair access to COVID-19 vaccines for poor countries.

COVAX said last week it had agreements in place for nearly 2 billion doses, with the first deliveries due in early 2021, but it was unclear how many of those would go to African countries. South Africa said earlier this month it expects to receive its first batch of vaccines from COVAX in the second quarter of 2021.

Fofack said he hopes that vaccinations will begin on the continent in the second quarter of 2021.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn’t possible in Dec 2020

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

Zero-touch enrollment now available on Lenovo Chrome OS devices

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 22

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP winners see win in 3 seats in Kashmir Valley as march from 'panchayat to Parliament'

From panchayat to Parliament is how BJP leaders see its win in three seats in the District Development Council elections in the Kashmir Valley, the first polls after the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state was bifurcated and made a union terr...

AstraZeneca submitted data for vaccine approval, UK's Hancock says

British Health Minister Matt Hancock said on Wednesday that AstraZeneca had submitted a full data package about its COVID-19 vaccine to the medicines regulator, the next step in its journey to approval for use.Im delighted to be able to tel...

Spain's Logista in government deal to distribute vaccine -report

Spanish distribution company Grupo Logista has reached an agreement with the Health Ministry to distribute the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against the coronavirus, business newspaper El Economista reported on Wednesday. Logista, whose reported ...

Nepal’s apex court forwards petitions against Parliament’s dissolution to Constitutional bench

Nepals Supreme Court on Wednesday forwarded all writ petitions challenging Prime Minister K P Sharma Olis move to abruptly dissolve the Parliament to a Constitutional bench, amid an intensified struggle between the two warring factions of t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020