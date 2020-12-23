Left Menu
Development News Edition

1,299 inmates in Chhattisgarh jails contracted COVID-19: Govt

As many as six inmates died of the infection and no aid has been provided to their families, the government reply stated.The minister also informed about funds spent on medicines and other supplies for the infected inmates in each prison..

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 23-12-2020 20:51 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 20:51 IST
1,299 inmates in Chhattisgarh jails contracted COVID-19: Govt

As many as 1,299 inmates have tested positive for coronavirus in 28 jails of Chhattisgarh so far and six have died of the infection, the state government informed the legislative Assembly on Wednesday. In a written reply to a question by senior BJP MLA Brijmohan Agrawal, state home minister Tamradhwaj Sahu informed about COVID-19 cases among jail inmates and funds spent on their treatment.

At least 217 inmates had contracted the infection in Durg Central Jail, followed by 202 and 196 in the district jails of Dantewada and Ramanujganj respectively, the reply stated. According to the government, 132 inmates in Katghora sub-jail, 87 in Ambikapur Central Jail, 71 in Raipur Central Jail, 55 in Janjgir district jail, 52 in Balodabazar sub-jail, 49 in Jagdalpur Central Jail, 35 in Raigarh district jail, 32 in Dhamtari district jail, 26 in Bijapur sub-jail and 24 in Bilaspur Central Jail tested positive for coronavirus.

The remaining 121 out of 1,299 cases were reported in 15 district jails and sub-jails of the state, it was stated. As many as six inmates died of the infection and no aid has been provided to their families, the government reply stated.

The minister also informed about funds spent on medicines and other supplies for the infected inmates in each prison..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn’t possible in Dec 2020

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

Zero-touch enrollment now available on Lenovo Chrome OS devices

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 22

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Union Health Secy reviews status of passengers coming from UK

States and union territories on Wednesday were asked by the Centre to access details of passengers from the UK to India and send samples of those found positive for COVID-19 to the laboratories identified for genome sequencing. Union Health...

Dozens dead after attack by gunmen in Ethiopia's Benishangul-Gumuz region

Dozens of people died in an attack early Wednesday by gunmen in Ethiopias western region of Benishangul-Gumuz, residents told Reuters, the latest deadly violence between rival ethnic groups in the region.One farmer in the town of Bulen told...

Canada appeals for Olympics equestrian spot in coca tea case

In the latest sports law case linked to cocaine consumed in South American tea, Canadas equestrian team tried to regain its place in the Tokyo Olympics jumping lineup on Wednesday. The Court of Arbitration for Sport was hearing the second p...

Congress leader Chennithala tests positive for COVID-19

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 23 PTI Opposition leader inthe Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala has tested positivefor COVID-19Though asymptomatic, he would be admitted to a hospitalfor observation,party sources saidThe senior Congress leaders wi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020