1,299 inmates in Chhattisgarh jails contracted COVID-19: Govt

As many as 1,299 inmates have tested positive for coronavirus in 28 jails of Chhattisgarh so far and six have died of the infection, the state government informed the legislative Assembly on Wednesday. In a written reply to a question by senior BJP MLA Brijmohan Agrawal, state home minister Tamradhwaj Sahu informed about COVID-19 cases among jail inmates and funds spent on their treatment.

At least 217 inmates had contracted the infection in Durg Central Jail, followed by 202 and 196 in the district jails of Dantewada and Ramanujganj respectively, the reply stated. According to the government, 132 inmates in Katghora sub-jail, 87 in Ambikapur Central Jail, 71 in Raipur Central Jail, 55 in Janjgir district jail, 52 in Balodabazar sub-jail, 49 in Jagdalpur Central Jail, 35 in Raigarh district jail, 32 in Dhamtari district jail, 26 in Bijapur sub-jail and 24 in Bilaspur Central Jail tested positive for coronavirus.

The remaining 121 out of 1,299 cases were reported in 15 district jails and sub-jails of the state, it was stated. As many as six inmates died of the infection and no aid has been provided to their families, the government reply stated.

The minister also informed about funds spent on medicines and other supplies for the infected inmates in each prison..